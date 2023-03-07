An SUV smashed through the front wall and windows of Czech Stop at about 7 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported, though the damage is extensive to the glass and brick partition at the front of the store, on the Interstate 35 access road at Exit 353 in West.

Despite the wreckage, the connected Little Czech Bakery next door, known for its kolaches and other baked treats, lost no time reopening its bakery Tuesday, Mayor Tommy Muska said.

Gas pumps were also operational Tuesday.

Muska said the car, an electric vehicle, was brand new to the driver, who thought the vehicle was in reverse when she pressed the gas to back out.

Electric vehicles, or hybrids operating on only their electric motors, produce instant maximum torque, which can cause a much quicker start to movement than the ramp up to speed with a classic internal combustion engine. The vehicle shot into the front of the store, smashed through a seating area and stopped several feet inside the store.

Muska said this is not the first time a car has crashed into the Czech Stop. It happened once a long time ago, he said, and during the initial repair steel posts were installed at the front of the store to prevent the accident from happening again.

However, the car on Monday went in at such an angle that it missed the barriers, squeezing between them without leaving a scratch on either side, he said.

"We're just all very fortunate that nobody was standing in front of the car at that time and nobody was sitting out on those benches," Muska said.