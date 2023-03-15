Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire that caused the death of a woman Wednesday morning in China Spring.

China Spring Volunteer Fire Department, Waco Fire Department and paramedics, joined by McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies, responded to the house fire in the 300 block of Illinois Avenue in China Spring at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said by phone.

Joyce Maddox, 73, could not be revived by any life-saving measure employed by any of the first responders, the sheriff said. First responders found Maddox inside the home.

Maria Rayos, who lives across the street from Maddox, said she saw smoke billowing out of the back of Maddox's home about 9 a.m.

"I saw the men working so hard, trying CPR, trying everything, to wake her up, to revive her," Rayos said. "But they could not."

Rayos was concerned that first responders had to force entry into Maddox's home. Smoke came out the door when they did open it, she said.

"When they came, they tried the front door, it would not open," Rayos said. "Then they went around and tired the other door. It would not open either."

Rayos pointed out the car in a carport adjacent to Maddox's home.

"It was so sad, she had a car, she could have left," Rayos said of Maddox.

The sheriff said his deputies and detectives would continue investigating the cause of the fire along with state fire investigators and send Maddox's body for autopsy.

"But nothing investigators saw at the scene Wednesday indicated the cause of the fire would have been anything other than accidental," McNamara said.

Maddox's niece, Rhonda Gullett, remembered her as a good woman who was involved in First Baptist Church of China Spring, which is adjacent to Maddox's home.

"She was a God-loving woman," Gullett said of her aunt. "She was a Sunday school teacher for children. She loved kids."

Gullett said Maddox also did crafts with children.

Maddox had lived in China Spring for about 10 to 12 years, her niece said. Gullett said her aunt was originally from Bryan.