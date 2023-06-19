A car ran off the road into a ditch on Highway 6 near Riesel early Monday and occupants had to be flown to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Fire departments from Waco, Mart and Riesel joined Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in rescuing people trapped in a rollover around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Mount Moriah Road and East Highway 6, according to a brief statement Monday from Waco Fire Department.

A medical transport helicopter flew out to the location to take seriously injured occupants to an area hospital for treatment, Waco fire officials stated.

Texas Department of Public Safety investigated a crash at that location and reported the vehicle was a Ford Taurus.