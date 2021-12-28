Active COVID-19 cases almost triple in a week for Waco area

Patients between the ages of 20 and 29 still make up the bulk of active cases since April 2021, but fatalities are still highest among people in their 60s, 70s and 80s. Alvey said older people who are vaccinated against the virus are still considered high risk for breakthrough cases.

Alvey said vaccinations, including booster shots, are the best way to avoid catching the virus, and she would recommend social distancing, or socializing in smaller groups if distancing is not possible.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 10,880 new confirmed cases and 68 more deaths statewide Tuesday.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department announced Monday that 36 youth and 10 employees in McLennan County facilities had tested positive for the virus since Dec. 23. As of Tuesday, the department had 76 active cases associated with its facilities statewide, including 39 in youth and 37 in staff members.

In an update to the university Tuesday, Baylor University President Linda Livingstone wrote that students and employees should be prepared for the possibility of starting the spring semester, "on a remote/virtual/online basis for all classes, meetings and student activities until Tuesday, Feb. 1." The semester is scheduled to start Jan. 18. Livingstone emphasized that no final decision has been made, and said a firmer decision is expected next week.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.