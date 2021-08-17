Active COVID-19 cases in McLennan County pass 1,200, hospitalizations raise worry

COVID-19's comeback in McLennan County is continuing to accelerate, with an 11% increase in active cases reported Tuesday and increases in hospitalizations and deaths.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported the number of active cases among residents of the county increased from 1,087 Monday to 1,208 Tuesday. Tuesday's active case count is the highest number since Jan. 15, driven by 213 new cases Tuesday.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in McLennan County also were at their highest level since mid-January, increasing from 139 people hospitalized Monday to 151 Tuesday. Twenty-six of those patients were on ventilators.
“We really are accelerating that quickly,” health district director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said. “Our most prominent concern is the fast rate and spread of the disease. All ages are being impacted.”
The district will hold more vaccine clinics this week and also expects to start offering free COVID-19 testing by the end of the week.
The district reported four more deaths of McLennan County residents Tuesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 498. Those include two fetal deaths involving twins that happened last month but were just added to the toll this week following verification by state officials. The mother had contracted COVID-19 but recovered, health district officials said.
Officials said the number of COVID-19 cases among pregnant women has increased in recent weeks, and they encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated.
“Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at increased risk of preterm birth and miscarriages,” McLennan County Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner said in a statement Tuesday. “Pregnant women or women of childbearing age and those breastfeeding are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their babies from COVID-19.”
A new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of 2,500 pregnant women who were vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine showed miscarriage rates were about 13%, similar to the expected rate of miscarriage in the general population.
Overall vaccination rates in McLennan County remain below state rates, even as the more contagious delta variant has caused a surge of new cases.
A little more than 52% of McLennan County’s 12-and-older population has had at least one dose, and 43% are fully vaccinated. Statewide, 65.7% of the eligible age group has had at least one shot, and 54.6% are fully vaccinated.
As of Friday, 87% of COVID-19 patients in McLennan County hospitals were not fully vaccinated, public health officials said.
“The numbers we see are concerning, but we’re not seeing immunization rates go up,” health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. “It’s just creeping along slowly.
“COVID has been a humbling thing, but for the first time we have the ability to stop it. The key to stopping this is to get vaccinated.”
The health district provides free vaccinations from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at its headquarters, 225 W. Waco Drive, and at the following clinics this week:
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive
- 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco Civic Arts’ pedestrian plaza, Seventh Street and Austin Avenue
- 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Harmony Science Academy, 1110 S. Valley Mills Drive
- 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 New Road
- 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive.