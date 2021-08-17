Active COVID-19 cases in McLennan County pass 1,200, hospitalizations raise worry

Officials said the number of COVID-19 cases among pregnant women has increased in recent weeks, and they encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at increased risk of preterm birth and miscarriages,” McLennan County Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner said in a statement Tuesday. “Pregnant women or women of childbearing age and those breastfeeding are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their babies from COVID-19.”

A new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of 2,500 pregnant women who were vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine showed miscarriage rates were about 13%, similar to the expected rate of miscarriage in the general population.

Overall vaccination rates in McLennan County remain below state rates, even as the more contagious delta variant has caused a surge of new cases.

A little more than 52% of McLennan County’s 12-and-older population has had at least one dose, and 43% are fully vaccinated. Statewide, 65.7% of the eligible age group has had at least one shot, and 54.6% are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, 87% of COVID-19 patients in McLennan County hospitals were not fully vaccinated, public health officials said.