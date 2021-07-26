Active COVID-19 cases top 400 in McLennan County; daily reports reinstated

McLennan County's COVID-19 active case count shot up to 421 Monday, prompting the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to return to issuing daily reports on the virus' spread instead of weekly reports, which had been previously discontinued in favor of weekly reports in June.
According to the health district, COVID-19 cases are five times higher than they were a month ago. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard, there are 60 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Bosque and Hill counties.
There were five available ICU beds and 131 available hospital beds in the five-county region as of Monday afternoon. There are 48 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in McLennan County, including eight on ventilators.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the county has continued to monitor cases and noticed an increase.
The increase is attributed to the COVID-19 delta variant, which has now become the predominant variant in the United States, accounting for an estimated 83.2% of recent cases, according to the health district.
“We have seen it again over the past four weeks and what we saw was the beginning of a trend,” Craine said. “It is important to let people know.”
On Monday, the daily report indicated 43 new cases and an estimated 421 active cases.
“The variant itself is much more contagious than the original version of COVID we saw last year,” Craine said.
To stop the spread, Craine urges vaccination. According to state data, only 41% of people in McLennan County ages 12 and older have been vaccinated.
“The vaccine is the main tool we have to stop this and slow the spread,” Craine said, adding that COVID-19 is now being seen as a preventable disease.
“Now it is a preventable disease, last year it wasn’t,” Craine said. “The vaccines are what is making the difference. That is why we were able to have that dip in cases.”
To help slow the spread, the health district is recommending that everyone wear a mask in public, including the fully vaccinated.
Craine said there is a chance a fully vaccinated person can get COVID-19 and pass it along to someone who has not been vaccinated.
Vaccines are available at multiple locations across the county, including Walgreens, CVS and Walmart.
The health district has Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at its immunization clinic at 225 W. Waco Drive.
Craine urges the vaccine hesitant to educate themselves, talk to their health care providers and get vaccinated.
Testing is also encouraged and Craine said it is still available through local providers and pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS. There is no plan to reopen county testing sites currently.
The goal is to prevent another surge like the ones in 2020.
“We aren’t there yet and we don’t have to be there,” Craine. “We can stop this and we can slow this down with the vaccines.”
Rhiannon Saegert contributed to this report.