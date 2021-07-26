Active COVID-19 cases top 400 in McLennan County; daily reports reinstated

On Monday, the daily report indicated 43 new cases and an estimated 421 active cases.

“The variant itself is much more contagious than the original version of COVID we saw last year,” Craine said.

To stop the spread, Craine urges vaccination. According to state data, only 41% of people in McLennan County ages 12 and older have been vaccinated.

“The vaccine is the main tool we have to stop this and slow the spread,” Craine said, adding that COVID-19 is now being seen as a preventable disease.

“Now it is a preventable disease, last year it wasn’t,” Craine said. “The vaccines are what is making the difference. That is why we were able to have that dip in cases.”

To help slow the spread, the health district is recommending that everyone wear a mask in public, including the fully vaccinated.

Craine said there is a chance a fully vaccinated person can get COVID-19 and pass it along to someone who has not been vaccinated.

Vaccines are available at multiple locations across the county, including Walgreens, CVS and Walmart.