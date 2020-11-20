Adoption Day shines light on Waco children's needs

For the exuberant toddler, nothing seemed to have changed. She had been placed with her grandparents as a newborn straight out of the hospital last year after testing found drugs in her bloodstream.

She has never known a family other than this: Louis and Anna, along with her brothers, ages 2 and 4, whom the Sims had previously adopted.

Further testing has found no lingering medical issues with SaMariana, according to the Sims and their caseworker.

“She’s a bundle of joy,” Anna Sims said this week as SaMariana capered and giggled on a small plastic playset in the Sims’ front yard near Brook Avenue Elementary School.

“She’s like a mini-me,” Sims said, laughing. “I needed a little version of me. The boys were taking over.”

Anna Sims, 55, is a home service specialist with the Methodist Children’s Home, while Louis, 47, is an assistant manager at a dollar store and is a mixed martial arts fighter.

Kathryne Ford, SaMariana’s caseworker with Family and Protective Services, played the same role last year when the Sims adopted Dakota, her 2-year-old brother.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}