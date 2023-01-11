Affidavit: Deputies shot woman after she refused to drop shotgun

McLennan County deputies shot a woman armed with a shotgun Tuesday after she ignored calls to drop the weapon during a disturbance, according to sheriff’s office affidavits.

The suspect, Aurora Victoria Whitman (also known as Steinhauer), was “ignoring commands given to drop the weapon” when “deputies fired their duty weapon(s),” the affidavits say.

Arraignment records from Wednesday show Whitman, 59, with charges stemming from the incident. She was listed as being in the hospital after undergoing surgery from the shooting.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office released to the Tribune-Herald arrest affidavits accusing her of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon upon a public servant.

Deputies shot Whitman, who lives in Moody, on Tuesday in the course of responding to a 10 a.m. disturbance call at 300 Freedman Drive in China Spring, records show.

The lead detective wrote the person who called in the disturbance told deputies Whitman was at the address and “she was ‘tearing up the house, being very violent.’” The reporting person left the home in China Spring and met with deputies elsewhere, the affidavit says.

“Reporting party told deputies the female had a ‘shotgun, swords and knifes in the house, she stated she is not going to jail and will hurt officers,’” the affidavit says.

Uniformed deputies arrived at the home in marked vehicles and saw Whitman “outside the home walking towards them wearing a shirt holding a shotgun in her hands. The deputies gave verbal commands to ‘drop the weapon,’” the affidavit says.

As Whitman walked toward deputies, “ignoring commands given to drop the weapon, (she) continued to display the gun in a threatening manner. The deputies fired their duty weapon(s) striking Aurora,” the affidavit says.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Tuesday that emergency medical services took Whitman to an area hospital where she survived surgery.

Procedure in cases with injured suspects calls for the hospital to treat them and give medical clearance before authorities book them into jail. When medically cleared, Whitman will be taken to McLennan County Jail, booked and receive a bail hearing.