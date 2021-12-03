Affidavit: Former Veterans One Stop official arrested in theft of gift cards, cash

The former programs director of the Veterans One Stop in Waco surrendered to authorities early Friday morning after being charged with illegally entering her former workplace and stealing gift cards and cash meant for veterans breakfast and lunch programs.

Bobbi Marie Stewart, 40, of Gatesville, who was fired from the One Stop in September, was released from jail Friday afternoon after posting $3,000 bond. She is charged with burglary of a building with the intent to commit felony theft, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility.

Stewart, a former Army medical lab technician and a prison supervisor, was hired as programs director at the Veterans One Stop, 2010 La Salle Ave., in June 2019.

An arrest affidavit says she was "terminated on bad terms." Stewart is charged with using a master key to enter the building on Sept. 14 and stealing 15 gift cards from Walmart, Sam's Club and H-E-B and $136 in cash. The Veterans One Stop building is owned by the Heart of Texas Region MHMR.

Melinda Bonds, associate director of Behavioral Health Services at the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center, deferred comment to MHMR spokesman Vince Erickson, who said the agency has done its "due diligence in ensuring our internal processes of financial accountability of our staff have been met."

