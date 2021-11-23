Affidavit: Teens aided in social media scheme to lure Waco man to his death

Hernandez also reportedly linked the "Kaelani Moore" Facebook account to his Apple account via an email address that listed the name "justinhernandez." There were pictures and videos of females on the Apple account that also were found on the "Kaelani Moore" Facebook account "that were used to scam people for money," the affidavit states.

After Hernandez was arrested, he admitted he has scammed people for money with a cash app and the "Kaelani Moore" Facebook account in the past, according to the affidavit. He also admitted he witnessed Martinez's death and said he used his cell phone to lure Martinez to the scene and conspired with two others to rob him, according to the document.

Hernandez "described several specific details about the crime scene that corroborated his firsthand knowledge of how the murder happened," according to the affidavit.

Martinez’s mother, Luz Martinez, told the Tribune-Herald in September that her son left their home near the Texas State Technical College campus at about 10 p.m. Sept. 19 and told his grandmother he would be home soon.