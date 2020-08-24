Affidavits: Shooting suspect used dating app to 'lure' victims

"After being gone for several minutes, the defendant (Degrate) returned to the vehicle where the victim was waiting, opened the passenger door and shot the victim in the chest at point blank range," the affidavit states. "The victim was able to drive off and eventually stop at a gas station less than one mile away."

The injured man was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition, the affidavit states. Police took fingerprints off the victim's car.

Police later learned the phone number Degrate used to communicate with the first victim was fake and was created through an online messaging app. The profile Degrate used for the dating website was also described as fake, the affidavit states.

About two hours later, police believe Degrate arranged a meeting with Jonathan Breeding, 23, after communicating with him through the same app. Breeding, who was also shot in his car near the 1400 block of North 34th Street, later died at a local hospital.

Police responded to another call at about 6 a.m. and found a third man with a gunshot wound near North 36th Street and Grim Avenue.

Police said last week detectives have established that all three shooting victims used an online dating app primarily used by gay men.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.