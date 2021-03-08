After 'terrified' year, local woman with heart condition receives COVID-19 immunization

When Haley Griffis got her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, she cried in relief.

Griffis, a 36-year-old stay at home mother of three, is one of the 5,129 McLennan County residents who have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. She was diagnosed with heart failure in late 2019. She said in the pandemic’s early days, when she and the public were still learning about the virus, doctors, friends, and the news media would send her constant reminders of one fact: People with heart conditions like her are more at risk for serious illness or death.

“I have been terrified, or some level of terrified, for a year at this point,” Griffis said. “Really, March 12 and 13 was when the news articles started popping up everywhere. You couldn’t avoid reading about or hearing about coronavirus, it was just everywhere.”

Griffis’ heart issues began with symptoms like exhaustion, rapid weight gain and loss, rapid breathing, low blood pressure and a pounding heart in September 2019, but the healthy 35-year-old chalked the symptoms up to anxiety until they began to worsen.