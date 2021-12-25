Ag and health connections focus of upcoming Waco conference

The Connecting Agriculture and Health — From the Ground Up conference will be held in conjunction with the Blackland Income Growth Conference on Jan. 11. The conference will be held at the Extraco Events Center’s Back Porch Club, 4601 Bosque Blvd. It is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Conference topics will relate to agriculture and health. The focus of the conference is to help those working in health-related fields with information that will aid in connecting consumers to factual and reliable information so they can make informed decisions regarding health and nutrition for their families.

The conference will begin at 8:50 a.m., with doors opening at 8:30, and conclude at 4 p.m. Cost for the conference is $50, $25 for full-time students. Please preregister by Jan. 5 online at agriliferegister.tamu.edu/GroundUp. A catered luncheon is included in the registration.

Applications have been made for five continuing education contact hours to the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing Inc., and five hours of clinical professional education to the Commission on Dietetic Registration. Teachers will be provided five hours of professional education credit and other attendees will be provided a certificate for five clock hours of education.