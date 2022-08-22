Ag officials: Rain in Waco area welcome, but not a drought-buster

Storms brought respite and even some damage to parts of Texas on Sunday and Monday, but officials say the more modest rainfall in the Waco area was not enough to erase drought conditions just yet.

The National Weather Service gauge at Waco Regional Airport measured 0.8 inches of rain midday Monday, bringing the two-day total to about one inch.

Meanwhile, Dallas logged more than 9 inches in the 24-hour period preceding noon Monday, the second-largest 24-hour rainfall amount in Dallas history, the NWS reported. The Trinity River in Dallas was 8 feet over flood stage Monday evening, according to the weather service.

McLennan County stood in need of a soaking rain after months of drought that escalated as of last week to "exceptional" status, the most serious level under the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Shane McLellan, Texas AgriLife extension agent for McLennan County, said areas north of Waco saw larger volumes of rain due to the storm system sweeping through Dallas and North Texas. He said areas east of Interstate 35 could probably see more than other places, as showers are scattered.

More rain will likely be needed to recharge the region's dried-out soil, said Dennis Brezina, Temple-based soil health specialist for the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Brezina said once the soil gets this dry it takes a while to get back to a normal state. He said during the drought in 2011, the driest year in Texas history, it took all of 2012 and some of 2013 to recover even after significant rain.

Brezina said McLennan County’s typical rainfall pattern is referred to as a double bulge, with 2 to 3 inches of rain falling during each of the spring months, then again in the fall after a dry summer.

A rain shortfall late last year put water sources at an early deficit coming into this spring, Brezina said. Farmers are feeling the effects of the drought, Brezina said, with stock ponds and crops running dry.

Agriculture is a disadvantage this year in more ways than one. McLellan said forests are like a tinder box, with hot, dry conditions causing trees to look bad and lose their canopy. He said this week's rain will help reduce the risk of future fires.

Brezina and McLellan both said landscapes and agricultural land need both heavy rains and slow, soaking rains.

McLellan said the soil is so dry it’s like a brick, and it’s difficult for the ground to soak up the rain. Soaking rain, like that seen over the past few days, is more beneficial for soil and landscape plants because the ground has more time to absorb it, McLellan said.

The slow rain may be too little too late to help farmers much this year. Brezina said a bit of rain will help producers planting in the fall, but most of this year’s crops are already done. He said corn was harvested in early to mid-July this year, earlier than he’s ever seen in the state.

But slow, spongy rain doesn’t help issues with surface water, McLellan said.

McLellan said large volumes of heavy rainfall can rapidly collect and create runoff, which won’t absorb into the ground like a slow, even rain. Rain can lead to flash flooding if it comes down too hard and all at once, he said.

It’s the quick, flooding rain that replenishes water bodies such as stock ponds and lakes.

Jarod Briscoe, lead park ranger for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Waco, said sustained rain over the upstream watershed is needed to replenish the lake. Water collects upstream in the North and South Bosque rivers and Hog Creek as well as the Waco urban area and floods into the lake.

As of Monday afternoon, the United States Geological Survey’s unofficial gauge reports showed 2.75 inches of rainfall at Lake Waco itself, and nearly 2 inches upstream at the Clifton gauge on the North Bosque River.

The lake's level rose by 1.44 inches Monday to 453.1 feet above sea level, according to the USGS, erasing about a week's worth of water loss but still 8.9 feet below the normal, or conservation pool level.

Briscoe said heavy upstream rains would have to go on for two weeks to surpass the normal level.

Drought conditions this year may have been had some small benefits to Texans this year. Briscoe said the low water elevation at the lake has allowed his team to get ahead and fix infrastructure that would normally be under water.

Likewise, Brezina said farmers have taken advantage of the dry conditions to rid their stock ponds of built-up dirt and sediment.

More relief could be in store for the Waco area this week, with the NWS predicting daily chances of rain through next Monday.

The NWS forecast calls for rain chances of 50% Tuesday and 30% Tuesday night; and 40% Wednesday.