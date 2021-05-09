Against overwhelming odds, ICU nurse said staff found a way through

For nurse Jennifer Owens and the rest of the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest intensive care unit (ICU) team, COVID-19 was a tidal wave that required a new approach.

“It was just a shock what we — and the rest of the world — were facing,” Owens said. “It was overwhelming. We had to figure out a new way of doing things. We just knew we had to pull together and do the best we could for ourselves and our community.”

Owens, a Waco area native, graduated from Robinson High School in 1997. She has a son, 22, and daughter, 18. After spending several years as a stay-at-home mother, she was a sleep technician before returning to school to earn a nursing degree at McLennan Community College.

“I enjoyed working with and educating patients and giving them the tools they needed to help themselves. However, I thought nursing would give me more opportunities to do that,” she said.

Owens has been an ICU nurse at Hillcrest since 2013. She said she enjoys the fact that she can spend more time with fewer patients. Her career aspiration is to continue to do what she is doing now: working with Hillcrest ICU team to treat the hospital’s sickest patients.