AGC chapter presents scholarships
AGC chapter presents scholarships

AGC scholarships

Pictured are (from left) Jim Pharr, chair of the Centex AGC board of directors; Christopher Kazanas; Joshua Coker; Carlos Padron-Martinez; Lance London; and Aaron Mynar, chair of the scholarship committee. Not pictured are students Cade Pledger and Cody Tindle.

 Centex AGC Chapter, provided

The Central Texas Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America Inc. presented six spring semester scholarship checks totaling $8,750 to students attending Texas A&M University.

All of the recipients are studying construction-related curricula.

The presentations were made at the monthly board of directors meeting in January.

The chapter’s goal is to promote commercial construction through education, and to help local young people who are pursuing construction-elated education.

Scholarship recipients are:

Joshua Coker, Connally High, junior in construction science, $2,000.

Christopher Kazanas, Midway High, senior in construction science, $2,000.

Lance London, Crawford High, freshman in construction science, $1,250.

Carlos Padron-Martinez, University High, junior in joint Blinn College-Texas A&M program in civil engineering, $2,000.

Cade Pledger, Robinson High, junior in construction engineering, $1,000.

Cody Tindle, Parkview Christian, freshman in construction science, $500.

