Von Otto, whose steady hand created vivid artwork for car enthusiasts, motorcycle riders and Cameron Park Zoo, died Sunday, just days before his admirers planned a benefit car show to help him through his battle with cancer.
But the show will go on, planned for Saturday in Riesel as a memorial and fundraiser for Otto’s family.
Otto, 64, had been diagnosed in May with Stage 4 metastatic cancer.
“His last four days or so he really couldn’t talk, but he would give me the thumbs up or thumbs down if he couldn’t mouth the words,” said Dale Evans Lawson, Otto’s longtime girlfriend, who cared for him until his death at her Hewitt home. “He was still with it, I know.”
Otto fine-tuned his craft while following a stint with the U.S. Air Force from 1973 to 1977 and seemingly never stopped, friends said.
He served as a weapon mechanic during the Vietnam War and although he hoped to work in the field of photography, he was sent to Iceland to maintain aircraft weapons systems.
Upon returning to his hometown of Mobile, Alabama, Otto went to a mall and bought an airbrush kit. With no guidance or instruction, Otto learned his craft painting seascapes to his own artistic interpretation.
“We’ve been up all night swapping stories,” said Otto’s son, Nathan Rocket, 33, a Waco pinstripe artist.
“He once tried to show me how to airbrush, but I never was interested in it. I knew I could never do it like he did.”
Rocket, Lawson and longtime friend Scott Reierson, a fellow pinstripe artist, visited Otto’s Hewitt shop on Monday after making memorial arraignments set for next month.
Reierson, who taught Rocket how to pinstripe, said Otto referred to him as his second son, and it was a honor he treasured.
“I’ve worked with him for, I don’t know, but I’ve known him for 20-plus years,” Reierson said. “We’d work on Funny Car bodies for the (National Hot Rod Association) and he’d do all the headlights and taillights for the cars.”
Otto’s artwork remains a focus in several McLennan County locations, including the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, McLennan County Courthouse and the Cameron Park Zoo.
“It is still such a shock and it came so fast,” said Terri Cox, Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society director. “Both Johnny Binder, our deputy director here at the zoo, and I worked very, very closely with Von as he painted thousands of square feet of murals for us at the zoo. The zoo is going to look very different without his artwork on our new expansion.”
Last year, voters approved a $14.5 million bond that will pay for an expansion that includes a South African black-footed penguin exhibit and other upgrades. Cox said administrators were planning on having Otto design artwork to go along with the expansion.
“Not only was he an extremely talented man, he was a very kind man and a very generous man,” Cox said. “He would donate to not only help us raise funds for the zoo, but he was interested in conservation and history as well, so the zoo is not going to look the same without him.”
Otto’s cancer diagnosis prompted support and included a car show fundraiser scheduled this weekend at the Riesel Independent School District, hosted by the Riesel Lions Club. Funds were raised to benefit cancer treatment, but now proceeds intended for Otto will go toward a memorial and help toward final expenses, car show organizer Daniel Stewart said.
“It has been a tough pill to swallow, but he was such a great guy,” Stewart said. “I’ve known for a few weeks, anything is possible and miracle do happen, but I knew it was getting bad on him.”
Stewart said the car show will continue, but will serve as a memorial service and celebration of his legacy. He said anyone who has ever had a motorcycle, car or piece of outwork done is encouraged to attend and celebrate Otto.
“This is what Von would have wanted,” Stewart said. “Now it will be a memorial and we will remember him as the man we will miss.”
This show is start at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Riesel High School, 600 E. Frederick St. A showcase of vehicles painted by Otto is also scheduled, organizers said.
