Already elevated need for food assistance appears to continue growing in Waco

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the American economy unequally. While many white collar workers have continued to work from home during community lockdowns or shelter in place orders, those in service industries, such as restaurants, bars and hotels, not to mention performing arts, have lost jobs or had their hours severely curtailed.

The pandemic has shown how many of the factors leading to food insecurity for millions are systemic and will require more than an increase in food supply to resolve, said Jeremy Everett, executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty. While unemployment often is linked in the public eye to food insecurity, underemployment has many relying on food assistance. Chubbs said some 65% of people relying on food pantries and distributions are employed, but finding it difficult to make ends meet.

The Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty's Emergency Meals-To-You initiative delivered 38.7 million meals to some 270,000 children between March and August. The initiative is a collaboration between the U.S. Department of Agriculture, school districts and private businesses, aimed at feeding children in hard-to-reach rural areas during the pandemic. It serves as an example of what can be achieved through a common vision, will and cooperation, Everett said.