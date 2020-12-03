Already elevated need for food assistance appears to continue growing in Waco

The long, slowly moving line of cars and trucks snaking through the west parking lots of Waco Independent ISD Stadium on Thursday morning illustrated what social agencies and schools have encountered first-hand this year: a growing problem with hunger fueled by the pandemic.
In about two hours, Central Texas Food Bank volunteers had loaded enough 45-pound boxes of groceries into trunks and pickup beds to feed 818 households. That number represents a 25% increase from the 652 boxes handed out at last month's mass distribution. That number, in turn, had jumped from the October distribution of 423 boxes.
Food pantries traditionally see their highest demand in December, said Derrick Chubbs, president of the Austin-based Central Texas Food Bank, which serves 21 counties including McLennan County.
"December is always our largest month and we expect this December to be even more so now that we've attached COVID to it," Chubbs said.
Although traffic at food pantries and community feeding sites usually rises or falls along with unemployment rates, this year also has seen a parallel between traffic and a community's rate of COVID-19 cases, he said.
The Central Texas Food Bank supplies food through 250 agencies and organizations in its 21-county coverage area, including Waco's three largest food pantries operated by Caritas, Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry and Family of Faith Worship Center. The mass distribution events, including Thursday's drive-thru box pickup, supplement smaller, weekly food distributions by community organizations and agencies.
Area residents seem willing to meet the increased need. KWTX-TV's 31st annual Food for Families drive, held the Friday before Thanksgiving, collected a record 2.6 million pounds of food to supply 19 food pantries in a nine-county area.
Pandemic protocols for sanitizing and social distancing, however, have strained the volunteer resources needed to repackage and distribute collected canned goods, and many food banks are urging a shift to financial support rather than donation of physical food supplies. Chubbs said an increase in demand plus the growing use of prepackaged food for distribution has raised the Central Texas Food Bank's monthly cost in food purchases from $100,000 before the pandemic to almost $1 million now.
Support Local Journalism
At the same time, the economies of scale provided by regional food banks and regional or national product purchasing enables those banks to provide four meals for every $1 spent, he said. With months of sustained food need ahead, Chubbs recommended the best ways for communities to help are financial contributions and long-term volunteer support.
Food banks and pantries started seeing marked increases in their use starting in March when community shutdown orders to stem the spread of COVID-19 sidelined or laid off many workers. Chubbs said that surge diminished somewhat this summer, as federal stimulus and increased unemployment checks, coupled with a return to work for some, started to ease family budgets in crisis. Those payments, however, ended at the close of summer.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the American economy unequally. While many white collar workers have continued to work from home during community lockdowns or shelter in place orders, those in service industries, such as restaurants, bars and hotels, not to mention performing arts, have lost jobs or had their hours severely curtailed.
The pandemic has shown how many of the factors leading to food insecurity for millions are systemic and will require more than an increase in food supply to resolve, said Jeremy Everett, executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty. While unemployment often is linked in the public eye to food insecurity, underemployment has many relying on food assistance. Chubbs said some 65% of people relying on food pantries and distributions are employed, but finding it difficult to make ends meet.
The Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty's Emergency Meals-To-You initiative delivered 38.7 million meals to some 270,000 children between March and August. The initiative is a collaboration between the U.S. Department of Agriculture, school districts and private businesses, aimed at feeding children in hard-to-reach rural areas during the pandemic. It serves as an example of what can be achieved through a common vision, will and cooperation, Everett said.
The crisis of the pandemic also saw waivers in certain parts of federally supported school food programs relaxed to feed school kids when schools were shut down or closed for summer. The success of those changes shows reason to explore the benefits of making public school lunches free for all students, said Craig Nash, regional manager for child hunger outreach with the Texas Hunger Initiative, part of the Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.
"It's great that we live in a country where there's food charity, but it would be great where high unemployment doesn't equal hunger," Nash said.
The hunger needs experienced this month will not be fading soon, if the experience of the 2008 recession is any indication. Demand for food help remained elevated for four years after that recession, Everett said.
With the full economic impact of the pandemic yet to unfold, Americans can expect high levels of food insecurity to last through the upcoming year, if not longer.
"We could be looking at 2023 before we go back to our pre-COVID levels," Chubbs said. "Frankly, in my personal opinion, we'll never go back there. This is the new normal."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.