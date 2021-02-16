Amazon gets $9.5M from Waco, county in tax breaks over 20 years

McLennan County and city of Waco leaders Tuesday approved local property tax breaks worth $9.45 million over 20 years for the giant Amazon fulfillment center already under construction at Bagby Avenue and Exchange Parkway.
McLennan County commissioners voted to approve a grant worth a projected $3.56 million over the 20-year period based on property taxes. The county would still bring in $9.75 million in property taxes during that period.
The Waco City Council agreed to give up $5.9 million over the life of the deal while bringing in $16.14 million. Overall, the county, city and McLennan Community College would receive $30.15 million over the 20-year period in exchange for the city and county incentives, while Midway ISD would bring in $35.12 million.
The deal assumes that the online retail giant will invest at least $200 million to create a robotic-driven fulfillment center in Waco, and that it will employ at least a thousand people making at least $15 an hour. The deal does not include direct incentives from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp.
Amazon already is well underway on building a multistory complex, with partial occupancy possible later this year. Employment will ramp up in stages, with staffers guaranteed at least 35 hours a week, according to the contract commissioners approved.
By either Dec. 31 of 2024 or 2025, the facility will have an annual payroll of an estimated $31.8 million, according to terms of the business loan the Waco City Council also was scheduled to consider later Tuesday in a remote meeting.
Local and state officials late last year confirmed Amazon's intention to place a fulfillment center in Waco's industrial district. Amazon officials said the city's central location, proximity to Austin and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and its access to Interstate 35 and State Highway 6 worked in its favor.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton and Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said Amazon's interest became clear as 2020 progressed, and fast-tracking the project became a priority. Amazon signed a lease with the Waco Industrial Foundation on about 93 acres, and site preparation began to unfold.
At a news conference attended by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the Waco Convention Center, local, state and company officials formally announced the news that had become a poorly kept secret, with the Tribune-Herald reporting that sources and building permits pointed to Amazon's arrival.
Officials said an incentive package had not been formalized, remained in the works, and negotiations continued.
Commissioners approved a deal that envisions Amazon spending $100 million on construction of a fulfillment center at least 640,000 square feet in size, filled with $100 million in equipment, including $50 million in technical equipment and $44 million in materials-handling items. Another $4.4 million is earmarked for processing infrastructure, while $1.3 million is set aside for storage racks.
The actual size of the building, taking into account multiple floors, is estimated to be more than 2 million square feet.
The city and county will give Amazon a 50% annual tax break on real property over 10 years, with values from the McLennan County Appraisal District used as the determining factor. After that, tax breaks ranging from 80% to 15% will be awarded Amazon on personal property over a seven-year period.
Provisions are included in the business loan that would reduce the tax breaks should Amazon fail to meet requirements of employment or investment in personal or real property.
Also Tuesday, commissioners approved a $500,000 payment to a Germany-based company, Uzin Utz, which proposes placing a flooring production facility and research-and-development center in Waco that will employ at least 42 people making about $51,500, according to Collins. Uzin Utz is receiving tax abatements in addition to $2.5 million from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development fund.
Felton said industry announcements in 2020, and others on the horizon in 2021, may mean the city and county will consider putting more funds in the economic development purse.
In other action, commissioners:
- Voted to create auxiliary courtrooms in the new BASE building nearly complete at Bosque Boulevard and Lake Air Drive. COVID-19-related restrictions have limited or eliminated trials and jury selection at the McLennan County Courthouse. Using the Waco Convention Center as an alternative has met with problems.
- Extended for one year its agreement to allow the Downtown Farmers Market to meet Saturdays on the county's parking lot across Washington Avenue from the courthouse.
- Allocated $7.7 million to a rental assistance program that allows landlords to recoup money they may lose by not evicting tenants unable to pay due to COVID-19.
- Voted to convey a 7-acre tract to the Waco Independent School District for use as a baseball and softball practice area. The transfer is part of interlocal agreements between Waco, McLennan County and the WISD to repurposed property along Lake Air Drive, near Paul Tyson Field.