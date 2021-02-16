Amazon gets $9.5M from Waco, county in tax breaks over 20 years

McLennan County and city of Waco leaders Tuesday approved local property tax breaks worth $9.45 million over 20 years for the giant Amazon fulfillment center already under construction at Bagby Avenue and Exchange Parkway.

McLennan County commissioners voted to approve a grant worth a projected $3.56 million over the 20-year period based on property taxes. The county would still bring in $9.75 million in property taxes during that period.

The Waco City Council agreed to give up $5.9 million over the life of the deal while bringing in $16.14 million. Overall, the county, city and McLennan Community College would receive $30.15 million over the 20-year period in exchange for the city and county incentives, while Midway ISD would bring in $35.12 million.

The deal assumes that the online retail giant will invest at least $200 million to create a robotic-driven fulfillment center in Waco, and that it will employ at least a thousand people making at least $15 an hour. The deal does not include direct incentives from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp.

Amazon already is well underway on building a multistory complex, with partial occupancy possible later this year. Employment will ramp up in stages, with staffers guaranteed at least 35 hours a week, according to the contract commissioners approved.