Amazon holding job fair for its Waco fulfillment center

Amazon has scheduled a hiring event Friday to fill warehouse positions at its new fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway, the company announced.

The company "will be conducting walk-in interviews and on-site hiring," said a company news release. Applicants are asked to bring identification and a Social Security card to the job fair, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Heart of Texas Workforce Solutions, 1416 S. New Road.

Sources say Amazon hopes to fill about 700 warehouse positions.

The Seattle-based company announced in 2020 it would place a fulfillment center locally employing at least 1,000 and making at least $15 an hour, plus benefits. Projected opening time frames have come and gone, with the company assuring locals Waco remains a priority.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said it was his understanding Amazon experienced delays in equipment deliveries at its Waco site.