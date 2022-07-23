Amazon's Waco fulfillment center begins operations Sunday

It's work time at the Amazon fulfillment center in Waco, company officials confirming it will hold its "Day One celebration" on Sunday.

But local residents should not expect package delivery from the $250 million facility just down the road, now or ever. Spokesman Daniel Martin clarified in an interview that merchandise from California to Maine will make its way to Waco for forwarding to Amazon sorting and delivery locations.

Friends and neighbors employed at Amazon locally will not walk that last leg of a package's journey that ends at a Waco address.

"At this time we don't have a delivery station in Waco. I wish I had a crystal ball, but I can't comment on Amazon's road map going forward," said Martin, commenting on what the future may hold for this community.

For now, Waco's "latest, state-of-the-art robotics center" has received the green light, fulfilling a promise company officials and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made on a drizzly day in November 2020. They said Waco would get a fulfillment center employing at least 1,000 and paying a minimum of $15 an hour, plus benefits. Already Amazon has announced a new $15.50 base, and Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas mentions Amazon-generated information sheets showing $16 to $17 for starters.

Amazon continues to sidestep specifics about hiring totals. Martin places the number at hundreds, and repeatedly has said Amazon is not backing away from that 1,000-position estimate. He was checking Friday with higher-ups about Amazon Waco's possible status as a 24-7 operation.

Those already employed can expect a day of "orientation, culture building and training, getting comfortable with their roles and responsibilities." Martin said he believes all management positions have been filled, though numbers may grow as the plant expands its capacity to ship and receive.

Martin said the Waco facility has begun receiving merchandise.

"Certain parts of our building are open to associates. We'll be phasing in other parts," said Bri Tye, an Amazon regional operations director who oversees robotics facilities in Houston, San Marcos, Pflugerville and now Waco.

Amazon veteran Juan Lopez will serve as Waco site manager.

Originally from Chicago, Tye said her search for a summer job in 2013 ended at Amazon in Lebanon, Tennessee, where she started on the ground floor as an associate. She climbed the ranks, receiving promotions and eventually an assignment in Houston, which remains her operation's base.

"I'm within driving distance for sure, and I expect to be up here several times this week," said Tye. "I'm very excited about Waco."

Martin said Tye exemplifies Amazon's approach to advancement.

"She is one of the most dynamic leaders I've ever met, and she started as a seasonal temp. I think she has had eight promotions," Martin said.

"Entry-level can be a springboard to bigger things," he said. "I was in El Paso yesterday, and three of the four senior operations leaders started at entry-level. That can be of interest to people ages 18, 19, 20 and 21."

Martin said Amazon Waco will handle items weighing 25 pounds or less: books, electronics and household essentials, to name a few. Other facilities around the state deal in non-sortable items such as furniture, TVs and outdoor carpeting. He said Amazon has a "robust footprint" in Texas, operating various centers employing nearly 100,000 people.

In 2020, Amazon indicated it would open in Waco the following year.

That did not happen, and concern swirled the Seattle-based company may have encountered problems filling its employment needs. Jobless rates in Waco fell drastically as the local economy recovered from COVID-19's malaise. Help-wanted signs appeared in windows citywide.

The Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes McLennan and Falls counties, saw employment levels increase from 120,600 in June last year to 127,400 last month. The jobless rate dropped from 5.6% to 4.0% during that time, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday.

Martin dismissed the notion Amazon is running late with its grand opening.

"This is just a dynamic business. It's really not too uncommon to adjust timetables," said Martin, who acknowledged Amazon, like other industries, "has experienced some supply-chain related issues."