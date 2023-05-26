Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Almost 50 years after the end of the Vietnam War, 30 chairs in front of the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial were filled by the Waco community to honor locals who died in service. Surrounding the 30 chairs were about 50 more veterans, families and Young Marines listening to the ceremony.

The Sunset Ceremony, hosted by the Heart of Texas Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1012, opens Memorial Day weekend each year, honoring the 83 veterans from McLennan County who were killed in action in Vietnam and whose names are on the memorial. It also gives an opportunity for community members to honor by name other service members who have died.

James Savell, a former Green Beret, said it is a part of his duty as a veteran to honor all veterans.

“You have to honor the people who died for your country,” Savell said. “I was taught in my training to live for my country and to let the other guy die for his. Well, a lot of us didn’t make it back.”

Memorial Day is a day to honor people who left their families to serve their countries and died before they could come home, said Gary Urban, vice president of the local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter. To him, it is extremely personal.

“Every now and again, my memory will come to the forefront,” Urban said. “I tried to think of the good things, because I can tell you good things about each one of those gentlemen.”

Friday’s ceremony opened with a prayer of peace, the presentation of colors and the Pledge of Allegiance. Then, a veteran went on to explain how Waco’s Vietnam War memorial came to be in 2004. Then, the 83 names of the Waco area veterans were read aloud.

Audience members were invited to say into the microphone the names of their loved ones who had died.

The Henry Downs and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented about 20 veterans with lapel pins. Afterward, they presented lapel pins to family members of veterans who had died as well.

Patricia Lee, veteran chair of the Henry Downs chapter, said she admires the people who served in Vietnam, especially her husband.

“My favorite part about this is seeing the expression on these men when they’re noticed,” Lee said.

The sunset ceremony closed with a prayer and taps.

Jon Ker, a veteran who served in Vietnam and Iraq, said anytime a person has the opportunity to recognize a veteran for his contribution to the country, especially one who has died, they should absolutely take it. Ker said liberty comes at the price of patriots’ blood and that today’s youth need to understand that.

“A good friend of mine, who is no longer with us, when he was 16 years old, he parachuted into Switzerland during World War Two,” Ker said. “Now think about the 16-year-olds today. Do they have that kind of commitment to protect our way of life here in the United States? I don’t think so.”

Robert Allen, a retired marine, said it is important that the next generations be willing to serve.

“Be willing to serve, willing to go outside yourself and do things for the good of the nation,” Allen said. “I despise war. I’ve been in it twice. I absolutely despise war. But we’re in a world where there are people who try to take advantage of others, where countries try to take advantage of other countries. … I would say to young people, be willing to serve, whether it be in the military or other forms of service. Be willing to serve even if it means going to war.”

Of the service members he knew who have died, Ker said he remembers them as being good men who love the United States, their families and everything about their lives and yet, “they surrendered it for you and me.”