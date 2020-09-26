Another McLennan County resident dies from COVID-19, bringing toll to 106

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another McLennan County resident, an 83-year-old woman, has died because of COVID-19, bringing the county's confirmed death toll from the disease to 106, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced Saturday.

The health district also announced 41 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents of the county. Unlike most days in the past month, the 40-49 and 50-59 age groups saw the most cases, with seven cases in each. The college-age, 18-25, group, even broken into a five-year increment, has accounted for the vast majority of daily new cases in recent weeks. On Saturday, residents age 18-29 accounted for 11 cases.

Saturday's new cases bring the county's total to 7,983 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, including an estimated 466 with active infections and an estimated 7,411 who have recovered.

Waco hospitals were treating 40 COVID-19 patients as of Saturday, including 27 McLennan County residents and 18 on ventilators.

All but nine of the county's deaths have happened since July. The first death attributed to the disease was announced March 31.