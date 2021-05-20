Another Waco I-35 overpass falls at Business 77 crossing

The crossing of Business 77 under Interstate 35 will remain closed into next week as crews demolish the northbound I-35 overpass.
The crossing closed Thursday as Webber Construction, contractor for the $341 million I-35 reconstruction project, worked to remove the bridge decking.
I-35 northbound traffic in the area was shifted to the southbound side of the freeway earlier this year.
Westbound lanes of Business 77 are scheduled to reopen Tuesday morning, while eastbound lanes will remain closed until May 28.
In the meantime, westbound Business 77 traffic will be detoured to the northbound I-35 frontage road and to the I-35 bridge at U.S. 84/Waco Drive. Eastbound Business 77 traffic will be directed down the southbound frontage road to the Forrest Street crossing.
In coming weeks, Webber will remove the steel support structures and then the concrete piers. Motorists can visit waco4bmap.org to see a real-time map showing construction and traffic on the Waco I-35 project.
The Business 77 overpass is one of many crossings that are being replaced as part of the work. Also known as New Dallas Highway, Business 77 was the main road to Dallas before the Interstate was completed in the early 1970s, and is now considered underused.
As a result, the Texas Department of Transportation is simplifying the complex interchange, which lies at the doorstep of the Waco District TxDOT office.
Until recently, the Business 77 mainlanes formed an overpass above the I-35 frontage road, which met at grade with the Business 77 frontage road. The I-35 mainlanes crossed over Business 77, creating a double-decker interchange. Now the Business 77 mainlanes have been brought down to an at-grade intersection, with I-35 forming a single overpass above it.