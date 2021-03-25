Approaching Ted Nugent auction near Waco is characteristically Nuge

In fact, Nugent had approached Burley's firm to auction off some 200 firearms until Burley persuaded him a Nugent auction could cover so much more than guns, he said. The veteran guitarist readily agreed and let Burley skim through his holdings for auction-suitable items. The auctioneer found plenty — and left plenty, too.

"We didn't even put a dent in it," Burley said.

Interest in the auction is high, and sales could range from $500,000 to $1.5 million. Burley has had to beef up his usual auction security for crowd control.

A Friday night VIP preview has sold out, and most of the 300 seats available for Saturday's live auction are spoken for, but a few may be left for those willing to buy a $50 catalog.

"If you can't afford a $50 catalog, you probably wouldn't be bidding on much," Burley said.

Nugent said he just felt it was time to pare down his holdings, and there is not a reason of health, financial need or specific fundraising goal behind the timing.

"If you play your favorite 30 or 40 guitars, why do you have 80?" he said. "I have hundreds of phenomenal guns that sit in safes. Do you have a super-performance car and not drive it?"