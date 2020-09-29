Area leaders: Numbers behind business occupancy rollback don't add up

Restaurant owners across McLennan and surrounding counties find themselves in a quandary this week, waiting for word from state and local authorities on whether they could fill three-fourths of their dining rooms or had to limit seating to half.

The uncertainty started late Sunday afternoon, when Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt messaged area county judges that COVID-19-related illnesses had accounted for more than 15% of hospitalizations over seven days within the five-county “trauma service area.”

Under standards set by Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders, crossing that threshold would force eateries, retail stores, gyms, office buildings, museums and libraries to backtrack from 75% to 50% occupancy.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton joined counterparts in Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties this week in questioning the validity of those numbers.

The Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council, which oversees the state-designated trauma service area, calculated that the five-county region did not come close to crossing the threshold, said executive director Christine Reeves. She notified the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday of her findings.