Area leaders: Numbers behind business occupancy rollback don't add up

Restaurant owners across McLennan and surrounding counties find themselves in a quandary this week, waiting for word from state and local authorities on whether they could fill three-fourths of their dining rooms or had to limit seating to half.
The uncertainty started late Sunday afternoon, when Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt messaged area county judges that COVID-19-related illnesses had accounted for more than 15% of hospitalizations over seven days within the five-county “trauma service area.”
Under standards set by Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders, crossing that threshold would force eateries, retail stores, gyms, office buildings, museums and libraries to backtrack from 75% to 50% occupancy.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton joined counterparts in Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties this week in questioning the validity of those numbers.
The Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council, which oversees the state-designated trauma service area, calculated that the five-county region did not come close to crossing the threshold, said executive director Christine Reeves. She notified the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday of her findings.
“I have not heard a response,” Reeves said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. “I followed up, thinking I would have an answer today. I was told the matter has been sent up the chain of command, and I’m sure something like this goes through multiple state channels. As I understand, this is the first time this has occurred under the new requirement.”
3 more deaths
Meanwhile, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Tuesday reported 61 new cases and three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 111. The disease claimed the lives of a 95-year-old white male and a 49-year-old male and 58-year-old female, both of unknown ethnicity, the health district said.
Hill County Judge Justin W. Lewis said he continues to keep county residents informed on pandemic-related issues via Facebook.
“Sometimes the terms are confusing,” Lewis said, referencing the latest round of miscommunication. “I’m now working on hospitalization rates.”
He said the email he received Sunday was surprising and disappointing, adding it was his understanding the five-county region had not seen its COVID-19-related hospitalizations rise above 12%. He said he contacted Hellerstedt “to find out where we are on this,” and expressed his opinion the region had not topped 15% in pandemic hospitalizations for a single day, and had not come close to eclipsing 15% for a seven-day average.
“We were told Sunday to go to 50%, and I’ve not heard different,” said Lewis, who added the state should work closely with the Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council in determining hospitalization rates.
Not to do so “is wholly unfair to Central Texas business,” Lewis said.
Felton said Tuesday he talked with Hellerstedt’s office about securing a waiver while discrepancies between state and county numbers are resolved.
He had heard nothing definitive by late Tuesday afternoon.
Reeves said the bottom line is that the five-county region, known as “Trauma Service Area M,” is not struggling to cope with the pandemic.
“Our hospitals definitely are able to see non-COVID patients. No hospital in the region has an issue with that,” Reeves said. “Since Gov. Abbott’s last executive order, I think there has been some confusion about the process. It may not have been understood by everyone entering data.”
She said daily calculating the percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations among the general hospital population across five counties could prove daunting.
“I imagine everyone is working out some kinks,” Reeves said.
