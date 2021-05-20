Area teenager dies in car accident

Central Texas teenager Patrick W. Kucera, 16, died Tuesday afternoon from injuries sustained in a car accident near Bynum in Hill County.

Kucera was born in Waco in 2005 and was a sophomore at Penelope High School.

According to an obituary, Kucera was a member of Penelope FFA and the school’s National Honor Society. It also said that he enjoyed swimming, wrestling with his brothers, and playing football.

Penelope ISD posted on Facebook on Tuesday that a student had died in a car accident earlier in the day.

The high school opened up its gym Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon to allow staff and students to gather.

“Please keep the family and all our Wolverines in your thoughts and prayers,” the post said.