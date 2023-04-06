Eva Lena Schange Young will celebrate her 102nd birthday Saturday with a family dinner.

She resides at Providence Village, where a birthday party will be held April 12.

Eva was born April 8, 1921, on a farm in Gatesville, the fourth of seven children.

Education was at nearby Plainview School, which had dirt-floor classrooms. She attended Gatesville High School, which then had only 10th and 11th grades, and graduated in 1939 in a class of 124.

She moved to Waco, working various jobs from housekeeping to storeroom clerk at the W.T. Grant Five and Dime store.

She married Albert Young on April 5, 1942, and moved to his family’s farm near Axtell. She worked alongside her husband until his death in a tractor accident in 1992.

They had celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary that spring.

They had two children, Carolyn and Robert “Bob” Young. Both are retired teachers. Carolyn spent 22 years of her career at St. Paul’s Episcopal School. Robert was an ag teacher at Axtell, Katy, Kilgore Junior College and McLennan Community College.

He now lives on the 127-acre family farm and raises cattle. The farm has been in the Young family for more than 110 years.

Carolyn Netherland said her parents had a large garden and Eva canned many of the vegetables grown in it.

Albert Young, who also was a welder, was well known for baling hay throughout the area. Eva would drive a tractor to rake the hay before it was baled.

Eva was a Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo volunteer for 40 years in the youth division.

She has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Although Eva is legally blind due to macular degeneration and has a pacemaker, she doesn’t take any prescription medicine and still has a sharp mind, Carolyn said.