HILLSBORO — Tens of millions of years ago, Texas was separated into two landmasses by a sea that stretched from the Gulf of Mexico all the way up through Canada. The division meant prehistoric Texas was host to a wide range of species.

While the geological picture has changed, the biological diversity seen in prehistoric Texas is still visible, albeit in a totally different way. Fossils of many species of dinosaurs and plants can be found in the Lone Star State, and hundreds of those fossils can be viewed free of charge at Texas Through Time. The museum in Hillsboro has a mission based on showcasing Texas fossils and it recently picked up a large new space to grow into.

Married couple Andre and Carrie LuJan founded Texas Through Time in 2018, and Andre's finds in the field make up much of its collection that numbers in the thousands of fossils, along with donated pieces. Andre serves as the museum’s executive director and Carrie serves as museum administrator. Texas Through Time now operates out of the historic Grimes Garage, 110 N. Waco St., with all of its fossils housed in one room. Just a few weeks ago it was donated another historic Hillsboro building, the Hillsboro Junior College, with ten times as much space.

But the task of relocating museum operations is easier said than done.

The junior college building has not been used in 20 years. The building has no air conditioning, is filled with old desks, textbooks and shelves, has an abundance of broken glass and debris strewn across the floors and has graffiti all over the walls. Renovating the space will take a lot of time, effort and money.

Andre said despite the challenge, it is perfect for Texas Through Time, as doing the impossible has always been the museum’s mission.

He said paleontology was something he never really considered for a career. Like many kids, he had an obsession with dinosaurs that was fostered by a visit to Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, but instead of studying paleontology in college, he studied environmental science.

Over the years, he volunteered at various dig sites to gain field experience with fossils and stayed involved in paleontology as more of a hobby. He started an educational program for kids called “Destination Cretaceous,” and was traveling to schools and libraries around Texas to give lectures about Texas paleontology.

In 2016, at his wife Carrie’s insistence, he left his job as an environmental consultant to found PaleoTex, a commercial paleontology company that provides professional services related to fossils including fossil restoration, fossil mountings, museum consulting and field excavations.

Originally, Andre came to Hillsboro because he was looking for a place to move PaleoTex. He looked at a few properties, but nothing really looked interesting. On his way out of town, he drove past the Grimes Garage, which had a for sale sign out front.

Andre and Carrie stopped, and Carrie told Andre to look into the window. Instantly, he fell in love.

“I just had this vision,” Andre said. “It was an epiphany, a lightning strike moment. I had a vision of the museum and before that moment, I had never ever considered founding a museum. I had that look in the eye that I often get when I have some crazy idea.”

Andre’s business partner at PaleoTex loaned him the money to purchase the garage, and within a few months the museum opened. In addition to the museum, PaleoTex’s fossil lab is housed in the back of the building, with several in-progress fossil projects going at a time.

The museum has a few hundred fossils of all shapes and sizes on display, and Carrie estimates the museum’s total collection to be in the thousands. Texas Through Time has micro fossils, larger fossils, fossils of predators, fossils of marine dinosaurs. It aims to showcase as much of prehistoric Texas as possible, though Carrie said some fossils were found in Oklahoma or New Mexico, perhaps in the bygone boundaries of the Republic of Texas.

Andre said as a proud native Texan, he wants to shine a light on the diverse range of fossils found in the state, which is often overlooked by paleontologists.

During the early 1900s, there was a “gold rush” of paleontologists coming to Texas to look for fossils in the Permian Basin, he said.

“Museums have examples of those animals all over the world because Texas has the best Permian fossils, the most diversity of anywhere on planet Earth,” Andre said.

However, as expeditions to places like the Gobi Desert, Africa and South America became more feasible for more people, paleontologists abandoned Texas to search for fossils elsewhere.

“Everybody in paleontology wants to be the first,” Andre said. “That is the driver of discovery. So everyone rushed to these far off lands to find new dinosaurs and domestically, it just kind of went stale. People have been working up in the dinosaur beds and the Hell Creek Formation in Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas for a long time, but the South is not really known for being prolific in in dinosaur fossils. But the reality is that that is not true. It may not be as widespread, but the place that they are found, they're pretty prolific.”

Andre said the fossils found in Texas are incredibly diverse for many reasons. The first is Texas’ south-central location in the U.S., at a crossroads with many types of ecosystems including the flat plains to the north, the ocean and marshlands to the south and east and the mountains and deserts to the west.

Andre also said during the late Cretaceous period, some 65 million years ago, the land that is now the U.S. was split into two landmasses by the Western Interior Seaway, an ocean that ran from the Gulf of Mexico all the way up to Alberta, Canada, running directly through Texas. Laramidia, the western landmass and Appalachia, the eastern landmass, each have very different and distinct fossils, Andre said.

“Texas has representations of these two places at the same time, and they're different,” Andre said. “We're at the very southern tip of Laramidia, so all of our dinosaurs are very unique and distinct. We have a lot of funnel mixing between South America and North America. So it's an ideal place to make new discoveries.”

In addition to placing a focus on the Texas fossil record, Carrie said they decided to make admission to the museum free in order to remove economic barriers for people who may not be able to afford the entry fee to bigger natural science museums.

“Especially here, it is a socioeconomically disadvantaged community,” Carrie said. “A lot of the children that come here have never actually been to museum before, especially places like Perot (Museum of Natural Science in Dallas) and the Houston Museum (of Natural Science). The entrance fees of those are really expensive, and a lot of kids just don't ever get that opportunity.”

Carrie said Texas Through Time sees thousands of visitors per year. The museum is nonprofit, and operations are supported by donations, events and the museum gift shop. Carrie said for Halloween, the museum is transformed into a "Jurassic Park"-style haunted house, and it hosts an annual fundraising gala.

Carrie said the museum was able to acquire the Hillsboro Junior College building thanks to a donation from Hillsboro Independent School District, which previously owned the building. Texas Through Time has started toward clearing out the space, which is likely to be a long and arduous process thanks to the size of the building, 40,000 square feet, ten times larger than the museum's current space in the garage.

Hillsboro City Manager Megan Henderson said the city is ecstatic about the future of the museum, and will look for ways to offer material support to Texas Through Time.

“Texas Through Time is a fantastic institution in its own right,” Henderson said. “The idea of collecting and preserving for public use the record of Texas’ prehistoric past and some of the cool species that lived here is a beautiful and inspiring mission.”

Henderson also said the free admission to the museum is wonderful in offering children in the community a look into the life of a paleontologist.

“It gives our community, especially kids, access to these interesting things that are interesting as just things,” Henderson said. “They are interesting objects you can look at and have your imagination stirred. It also introduces kids to the idea that this is a real job that someone has. This isn’t just a museum that is divorced from collection process. The people who prepare and showcase these exhibits are in many cases the people who found them. The process of preparing them and cataloging them, the science of it all is incorporated to museum itself. It makes science practical and experiential.”

The free access of Texas Through Time opens the museum’s doors to people from all walks of life, and makes science accessible to all, said Charlie Walter, director of Baylor University's Mayborn Museum.

“Any time you can get a kid in front of a dinosaur, you see it in their eyes,” Walter said. "They love it. Digging for dinosaur bones is better than digging for treasure.”

Carrie said the hope it to turn Texas Through Time into the “Smithsonian of Texas.”

“It's going to be the mecca of Texas fossils and paleontology, where we have different exhibit rooms dedicated to the different geological time periods, and the different fossils that you can find in Texas,” Carrie said. “We do try to make it more about the fossils, and not just about the sensationalized experience. A lot of museums nowadays, they're all casts and very limited actual fossils in them. We do try to showcase the actual paleontology and real fossils.”

Andre estimates the full process of clearing out the building and setting up a few galleries will take two years, with a magic number of $20 million required to renovate the building top to bottom. But for now, the museum is racing against time to have at least one gallery in the new building open and available to the public by April 8, in time for the solar eclipse that will be visible in many parts of Texas. He estimates it will cost $1.5 million to take that first step.

“We can capture all of the visitors from around the country and around the world that are going to descend upon Hillsboro for the eclipse. That's a huge opportunity for us,” Andre said. “So we're up against the wall to get the building presentable for that event. But I would love to fully open, at least a gallery or two, by spring of '25. I think it would be realistic to offer at least the services that we can now at our current location.”

The couple said they already draw in visitors from different parts of Texas and the U.S., and are only continuing to grow in popularity thanks to Andre’s appearances on Discovery Channel’s “Dino Hunters” and History Channel’s “Pawn Stars,” and a recent profile in The New York Times.

With a bigger building, Andre and Carrie said they hope to continue expanding, gaining more fossils and raising Texas Through Time’s national profile. Andre also said the museum is working with Lee Schiel, an innovator in the field of CT and MRI technology being used for paleontology, in order to develop a state of the art “paleontography” scanner and paleo-imaging lab, which can be used to develop images of dinosaurs based on CT scans of fossils.

Andre said he chose Hillsboro for the museum because of its central location along the Interstate 35 corridor and proximity to the “Texas Triangle” cities of Dallas, San Antonio, Austin and Houston. With close access to nearly 18 million Texans, Andre said he hopes to draw in people from all over the state to experience Hillsboro and the fossils found in his museum.

“It is going to be a huge project,” Andre said. “I think the population of Hillsboro is something like 8,000 people. It is a small town. But if we have a major museum, that's only going to get bigger. It's so cool to see kids come in and just to see that light bulb click in their head like, ‘I could be a scientist, and I just talked to this paleontologist and he let me hold this fossil.’ Those are opportunities that kids like these don't get on a regular basis, and I have the opportunity to change that dynamic. It’s a huge responsibility, but it's also an amazing opportunity to create more science rather than make the opportunities that are there harder to obtain.”