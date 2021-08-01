Art Center of Waco names new CEO as work on downtown home winds down

"It doesn't feel that much of a leap," he said.

He and his wife, Robin McDurham, CEO of the Transformation Waco charter system within the Waco Independent School District, have lived in Waco for 21 years. Their sons Dakota and Zane, both graduates of Waco High School and Southwestern University, now live and work in Austin.

Trained in social work, Doug McDurham served as CEO for the Community In Schools program in Waco for about 13 before moving to the Baylor collaborative. He is a McLennan Community College board member, representing District 1 since 2015, and serves on the United Way of Waco-McLennan County board of directors. McDurham also has served on the boards of the McLennan County Hunger Coalition and the MCC Adult Education and Mental Health advisory boards.

McDurham said his lifetime love of the arts and experience in community work combine in his vision for what the Art Center of Waco can do. Its art education programs for children and adults, its use of space for community and its exhibition of art that speaks to the spirit all contribute to Waco and its quality of life, he said.

"I want this to be a place for folks to gather, a place for folks to learn, a place for folks to experience," McDurham said.