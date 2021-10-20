Art Center of Waco opening new downtown home

“It’s been a labor of love,” Stanton said. “We had a vision. We loved the vision we saw. We had patrons who bought into the vision. Without our donors, patron base and foundation help, we couldn’t have done this.”

Jill Michaels, board president for the last four years, said the new center represents the closing of a chapter in the center’s history and another opening with new potential.

What makes her proud is how it reflects Waco talent, with design from Waco architectural firm RBDR PLLC and lead designer Grant Dudley; construction by Waco’s Mazanec Construction; funding from local supporters, including a lead donation from Alyce, Steve and Stephanie Beard; and an opening exhibit by Waco artist Kermit Oliver.

“That just speaks volumes to the rich cultural community we have here,” Michaels said.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit right as the center was gearing up its fundraising plans for the new facility and delayed that process, but Michaels said the opening could not come at a better time.

“Right now, we need something that makes us happy,” she said.

Happy is what center executives and board members become when they look at the new facility and its possibilities.