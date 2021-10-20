Art Center of Waco opening new downtown home

A four-year journey to move the Art Center of Waco from its longtime spot at McLennan Community College to a downtown location at 701 S. Eighth St. ends Thursday with the facility’s formal opening.
The new location in a one-story brick building, renovated at the cost of $3.1 million, replaces the center’s former home in the summer home of the William Cameron family, built in the 1910s. A public ribbon cutting planned for 4 p.m. Thursday will mark the center’s formal opening and the start of its first exhibition, “Kermit Oliver: New Narratives, New Beginnings.”
A structural problem with a support joist forced the art center to abandon use of its old building in October 2017, causing board members and supporters to shop for a new place.
The emergency led them to decide on a return to downtown, where the center had started in the 1970s, as a more central location for its operation and one more likely to pull in visitors than its North Waco site.
Longtime board member and supporter Bryant Stanton, founder of Stanton Studios, said the move downtown completes a dream to make visual arts a more integrated part of Waco life and education. It also plays a part in the ongoing renovation of downtown, adding a community attraction and space to the city’s offerings.
“It’s been a labor of love,” Stanton said. “We had a vision. We loved the vision we saw. We had patrons who bought into the vision. Without our donors, patron base and foundation help, we couldn’t have done this.”
Jill Michaels, board president for the last four years, said the new center represents the closing of a chapter in the center’s history and another opening with new potential.
What makes her proud is how it reflects Waco talent, with design from Waco architectural firm RBDR PLLC and lead designer Grant Dudley; construction by Waco’s Mazanec Construction; funding from local supporters, including a lead donation from Alyce, Steve and Stephanie Beard; and an opening exhibit by Waco artist Kermit Oliver.
“That just speaks volumes to the rich cultural community we have here,” Michaels said.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit right as the center was gearing up its fundraising plans for the new facility and delayed that process, but Michaels said the opening could not come at a better time.
“Right now, we need something that makes us happy,” she said.
Happy is what center executives and board members become when they look at the new facility and its possibilities.
Gallery rooms are taller and more spacious, allowing larger art to be exhibited, plus more elbow room for viewers and the ability to show multiple exhibits at once. There is more gallery space than previously with a large area that adjoins an outdoor patio under a radial pergola, which will enable private and public outdoor functions when exterior doors are opened. There are classrooms, office space and a gift shop. New audiovisual equipment and two movable screens will allow film screenings and illustrated lectures. That equipment also can double for video screening, allowing livestream art instruction and virtual exhibits from other locations.
Center CEO Doug McDurham, who started his position in August, said he sees the downtown space as being for all to create art and enjoy its spirit-restoring ability, and a place to showcase and encourage local artists, both established and budding.
“At its core, what we do boils down to exhibits, education and events, not necessarily in that order,” McDurham said.
Thrilled to have the Oliver retrospective for the center’s inaugural show, McDurham said the months ahead will see shows of glass art, photography and modern painting.
The center, which operates on a $320,000 annual budget, also is beefing up staff for its educational outreach and offerings. Stanton said the goodwill created by parental support for the center’s art activities and lessons for young people played a key role in the drive for a new building, and McDurham said the center wants to find and nurture what young talent it can.
“We want to play a significant role in the next generation of artists,” he said.
Though the center opens Thursday, there is more work ahead. Roughly $1 million still needs to be raised to finish paying off its construction, and the sculpture garden at the MCC location still awaits relocation. The center’s board also will consider what space needs to be made available for its recently acquired Cameron Collection from the estate of Flora Cameron Crichton.
Looking forward, Michaels said the new facility will provide the resources for the center’s mission to serve its community.
“We want art to be accessible to everyone in Waco,” she said, referring to the center’s current mission statement which references inclusion, diversity and recognizing people in the community in its education and outreach.
McDurham has a short summary for the years ahead, too: “We’re gearing up to do some really good things,” he said.