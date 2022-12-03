 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art Center Waco CEO Doug McDurham moves on to hunger relief post

Art Center Waco CEO Doug McDurham recently stepped down after 16 months with the center for a position with Hunger Free Oklahoma.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

A little more than a year after moving to its downtown location, Art Center Waco is looking for a new CEO following the recent resignation of Doug McDurham.

McDurham is leaving the arts organization to become director of advancement for Hunger Free Oklahoma, a nonprofit advocacy group that focuses on efforts to curb hunger by improving access to food.

In the new post, McDurham will add to his previous years in hunger relief. In fact, some of that work seven years ago when he was with the Texas Hunger Initiative laid the groundwork for the creation of Hunger Free Oklahoma.

In an interview before his last day at the center, Nov. 30, McDurham said the move brings him back to work that he had found meaningful and fulfilling, but leaving Art Center Waco did not come easily.

"It's not a decision I took lightly," he said.

Taking over as interim director is Kathy Reid, who was executive director of the Waco Family Abuse Center before her retirement earlier this year.

Art Center Waco board Chair Jeremy Vickers said having an interim in place will give a search committee headed by board Vice Chair Hector Sabido time to find McDurham's replacement. Vickers said the center received an encouraging number of applicants two years ago when the board was looking for a new CEO, and he anticipates interest in the position is still high.

"We had great candidates across the country," he said.

McDurham, who is also a trustee on the McLennan Community College board, came to the arts center in August 2021 as CEO after nine years as director of strategy and programs for Baylor University's Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, formerly the Texas Hunger Initiative. Before that, McDurham had served nearly 13 years as CEO for the Community In Schools program in Waco.

He became Art Center Waco's CEO just as it was preparing to open its new $3.1 million facility in downtown Waco. He led the center through its first year in the building, during which time the center hosted notable exhibitions of works by Waco painter Kermit Oliver, photographer Greg Davis and selections from the Flora Cameron Crichton collection bequeathed to the center.

Doug McDurham speaks at the new Art Center Waco building after his hire in the summer of 2021.

"It was a baptism by fire," Vickers said.

With the transition to a new location behind and the organization's 50th anniversary ahead in 2023, the board will look for a director with skills for the center's continued operations.

In addition to opening the art center's new building, McDurham also took pride in his efforts in broadening the center's outreach to parts of the community unconnected to the center or overlooked in the past.

McDurham said he will divide his time between Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Waco, where he lives with his wife, Robin, the CEO of Transformation Waco, a five-school charter system within Waco Independent School District.

