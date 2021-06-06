As vaccine push continues, Waco-area jail, youth facilities have chipped in

“We are at the point where we have gotten to many people who are really high risks, and now is the time for everyone else to be fully vaccinated, not only for their own safety but for everyone around them,” Craine said. “If you are fully vaccinated and exposed to someone who has COVID, you don’t have to quarantine, you don’t have to change anything, and that is really, really important, particularly when you are talking about the many disruptions we have had in the past year. It provides a sense of stability.”

McLennan County Sheriff’s Maj. Ricky Armstrong said county jail officials worked with health authorities to offer COVID-19 vaccines to county jail inmates when they became available. About 100 of the county’s 1,200 inmates were vaccinated during one stretch, but Armstrong said no inmates he is aware of have been asking to be vaccinated lately.

The county jail hit a peak of COVID-19 cases last year, but there have been no active cases or quarantines at the jail for several weeks, Armstrong said.

“We vaccinated everybody who wanted it at the time,” Armstrong said. “We are winning the war right now. It is all looking good.”

County jail officials ask incoming inmates if they have been vaccinated and still test new inmates and follow safety protocols, he said.

