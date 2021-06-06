As vaccine push continues, Waco-area jail, youth facilities have chipped in

While officials continue efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19, one aspect of the work includes making arrangements to get the shots to people confined in local and state facilities.
In McLennan County, the health district is no longer conducting large-scale standalone vaccination clinics at the Waco Convention Center as it has in the past, but it is making concerted efforts to bring the vaccines to other locations in the community for residents with transportation or other issues. Shots are also available daily at the health district offices and from a range of pharmacies and health care providers.
Almost 36% of county residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, with 65% of those 65 and older, the most vulnerable demographic, also fully vaccinated, said Kelly Craine, spokesperson for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
Vaccines are plentiful and available on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the health district offices, 225 W. Waco Drive. Residents can make appointments on the health district website, but Craine said walk-ins are “welcome and encouraged.”
The health district conducted a vaccine clinic Sunday at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church and has two planned to coincide with Juneteenth activities June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wilbert Austin Park, 401 Hood St., and from 2 to 5 p.m. at Brazos Park East, Craine said.
“We are at the point where we have gotten to many people who are really high risks, and now is the time for everyone else to be fully vaccinated, not only for their own safety but for everyone around them,” Craine said. “If you are fully vaccinated and exposed to someone who has COVID, you don’t have to quarantine, you don’t have to change anything, and that is really, really important, particularly when you are talking about the many disruptions we have had in the past year. It provides a sense of stability.”
McLennan County Sheriff’s Maj. Ricky Armstrong said county jail officials worked with health authorities to offer COVID-19 vaccines to county jail inmates when they became available. About 100 of the county’s 1,200 inmates were vaccinated during one stretch, but Armstrong said no inmates he is aware of have been asking to be vaccinated lately.
The county jail hit a peak of COVID-19 cases last year, but there have been no active cases or quarantines at the jail for several weeks, Armstrong said.
“We vaccinated everybody who wanted it at the time,” Armstrong said. “We are winning the war right now. It is all looking good.”
County jail officials ask incoming inmates if they have been vaccinated and still test new inmates and follow safety protocols, he said.
The county made vaccines available to all jail employees and other officers who wanted the vaccine.
Vaccines are not a factor at the Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center because most of the young offenders are only there for an average stay of seven days, Director Collin Coker said. However, staff and nurses monitor the health of the detainees, who are screened before they are placed at the facility, Coker said.
At Texas Department of Juvenile Justice facilities, including the one in Mart, 481 of the 780 offenders in the state’s secure juvenile facilities and halfway houses have received at least the first dose of a vaccine, department spokesperson Brian Sweany said.
Among staff assigned to those facilities, 46% have gotten at least the first dose, he said.
“We have made vaccines available to both our staff and youth as they have arrived from the Texas Department of State Health Services,” Sweany said. “The staff, of course, are also able to receive a vaccine in their community if they prefer. Staff members are encouraged, but not required, to receive the vaccine.”
He said the department began administering the first vaccines to people 16 and older on April 6. Early last month, the scope was expanded for the Pfizer vaccine to include ages 12 and up, and officials notified parents and guardians of those in detention about the availability of the vaccines. Authorities did not give the vaccine without parental consent, Sweany said.
Christine Mann, spokeswoman for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, said there have been a total of 19 COVID-19 cases among the 52 children ages 13 through 17 in residential treatment at the Waco Center for Youth.
She said the center held vaccine clinics for staff members, and the majority are now fully vaccinated.
“Since the approval of the Pfizer vaccine a few weeks ago (for children as young as 12), we’ve been planning and working to get a vaccine clinic up and running for Waco Center for Youth clients,” she said.
Like the Texas Department of Juvenile Justice facilities, parental consent is required before vaccines are given to minors, Mann said.
In the Texas prison system, vaccines are made available to all staff members and inmates who want them, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Jeremy Desel.
A total of 61,506 prison inmates have received the first dose, and a total of 97,385 doses have been given out throughout the prison system, Desel said.