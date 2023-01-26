Ascension, Blue Cross may have deal for coverage

Ascension Texas, which provides health care services in Central Texas, including Waco, announced Thursday it has reached a deal with insurance provider Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. Blue Cross said a deal is close, but not final.

At issue is whether Ascension Texas services remain in in-network option for patients with Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurance coverage. Without in-network status, patients often pay larger deductibles and more out-of-pocket expenses.

"We are pleased that BCBSTX members — our patients — will have continued access to the world-class care and high-quality, advanced services only available through Ascension Texas," an Ascension statement says. "The population of Central Texas is growing and so are its healthcare needs. The new agreement with BCBSTX ensures that the community can continue to access quality care with Ascension’s well-known and trusted providers. Patients can continue scheduling appointments with their providers as normal."

The agreement applies to hospitals, hospital-based clinic services and ambulatory surgery centers, according to the statement.

"This means that the contract for these services will not end on January 31, 2023, and there will be no interruption in access for BCBSTX members who seek care at Ascension facilities," The statement says.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas did not confirm that a deal had been struck. A person familiar with negotiations who asked not to be identified said the insurance carrier and Ascension Texas are finalizing a contract.