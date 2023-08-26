This past week Ascension Providence in partnership with Breastfeeding Success launched a new lactation consultation outpatient clinic for new parents, filling a gap in Waco’s postpartum continuum of care.

“Sometimes it really is just a matter of coming in, getting that reassurance that yes, my baby is gaining and growing well, and tweaking some of the things that they’re already doing right,” Breastfeeding Success owner Janet Jones said. “It’s really normal for families to need support. We used to have a lot more community support.”

The clinic, located in Providence’s Women’s and Newborn Center, is run by the company Breastfeeding Success, which has provided inpatient and outpatient lactation services for the Waco hospital since 2021. Jones said the service and new outpatient clinic comes at little to no cost to the hospital and accepts most major insurers, creating a benefit for both new patients and hospital staff who do not have to pick up the extra work.

“So it’s really a win-win for the hospital system and the patients itself,” she said. “There’s so many facilities that struggle with payroll and budget on a yearly basis and because lactation is kind of one of those nice-to-have services and not a requirement … that’s usually the first to get cut.”

The outpatient clinic is brand new for the Waco group of international board certified lactation consultants that continues to grow, and it fills a need these professionals in the area, Jones said. The clinic is able to schedule new parents within a day or two and accept several different types of insurance. Those without insurance may also qualify for pro bono care.

Jones said the pandemic put lactation support in jeopardy, making the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children the primary resource for parents, beside a few private practices in Waco.

She said her company will continue to partner with community resources patients were referred to before the opening of the on-site clinic, “but now they have a place to come to with regular hours … now we’ll actually be able to give that hands-on support.”

“We will ultimately have enough staff to where somebody’s always available on standby to come in and help out inpatient, or to then come out and support the outpatient staff,” Jones said. “And that makes it better for the lactation consultant as well because there’s so many different avenues at which they can support families.”

The group is able to staff up or down depending on the community’s needs at any time, Jones said. She said Breastfeeding Success makes a point to see every postpartum patient staying in the hospital every day, ideally matching the same consultant each day, because babies and their needs change quickly within the few days following birth.

First-time parents Justin and Keany Nelson were visiting the clinic Thursday with their week-old baby Lucas for their first consult with Jones. Keany Nelson said she was happy with the attention to care she received from lactation specialists, both before and after she was discharged from the hospital.

Nelson said her baby was unexpectedly delivered a week early and she did not do much research on breastfeeding beforehand. However, a lactation consultant visited her for the three days she was in the hospital following the birth to help her navigate latching and to introduce her to the clinic, she said.

“She helped me kind of figure out latching and that kind of stuff, and then she offered me this resource too,” Nelson said. “And so she gave me information regarding that and had somebody … call me when we discharged on Saturday, and then followed up on Monday with setting up this appointment.”

Getting an appointment was quick and easy, with text and online options to input information and check in, and the location was easy to find, she said. There is also a place during the check-in process for parents to dump all of their questions they have been hanging on to. For Nelson, this meant asking about her baby’s expected weight gain, as he was born at 5 pounds, 14 ounces.

Thursday’s appointment started with a weigh-in, then a consultation of mom’s progress with feeding and comfortable feeding positions so far. Then they practiced feeding from both breasts with guidance from Jones, finishing out each side with another weigh-in. Nelson said it was interesting to see after each feeding how much her baby had gained in just one session.

“So we did one, and he only did it for like 8 minutes and he gained a little bit then … and then we did another position and he fed a little longer on that side,” she said. “… But it showed that collectively he got about 2 ounces from the feed which is really cool to see.”

Nelson said it was helpful to actively receive pointers and reassuring to know that her milk supply was good to give Lucas as much as he needs.

Jones said it is easy for new parents to want to give up on breastfeeding around day five, as babies need to start gaining weight, but moms might not be comfortable or producing much milk yet. However, that is when pregnancy hormones decrease and give rise to the lactation hormone prolactin, which can also be uncomfortable for mothers, she said.

“If you’ve ever heard of the term engorgement, that’s where that comes in,” she said. “Because now all of a sudden, and it could just be overnight, she goes from not feeling like she has anything and the baby is just constantly at the breast, to like Dolly Parton and hard as a rock.”

That is when outpatient services are needed most for mothers and babies newly discharged from the hospital to monitor babies’ weight gain, possible breast infections and to ease the learning curve into breastfeeding. Discouraged parents may also turn to formula during times of frustration, which could signal the mother’s body to create even less milk, Jones said.

“That’s one of the issues and the reasons why, you know, there’s a big push to try to give that encouragement and give support in the early days and to avoid unnecessary formula supplementation,” she said. “… It’s so important for families to really be making an informed decision and if you’re just getting that support then … it typically is the lactation consultant who’s like ‘we do need to supplement your baby, not necessarily with formula though.’”

Nelson said she plans to stick with breastfeeding, and for her it is a cute and important bonding experience between her and Lucas. Being able to provide breast milk also saves money on formula, she said.

Jones said breastfeeding is beneficial to health for both the mom and the baby, with a decreased risk of obesity, diabetes, asthma, eczema and childhood cancers for the baby and a decreased risk of breast and ovarian cancer, osteoporosis and heart disease for the mother.

Breast milk is a living substance with antibodies that change every day, and babies are born with sterile guts that need to be colonized with their mothers’ beneficial gut bacteria, she said. Moms can pass on protective antibodies to their babies through breast milk, and the nutrients offered in the milk changes day to day, she said.

“If you can imagine, every illness that that mom has had in her life, she’s going to have tiny amounts of antibodies that she’s passing to baby, kind of preparing the baby for the world that she’s lived in,” Jones said.