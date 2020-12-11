Ascension Providence gets $3.5 million gift for heart care

Waco residents Margaret and Weldon Ratliff have a heart for Ascension Providence, which may explain the couple’s $3.5 million gift.
“The Ascension Providence Heart Hospital is close to our hearts, because both of my parents were cared for there for many heart conditions,” Margaret Ratliff wrote in a press release announcing the donation.
The Ratliffs’ generosity, and that of others, will help the hospital move forward with its next commitment to cardiovascular health: a hybrid operating room, Ascension Providence President Philip Patterson said in an interview.
“It will combine a surgical suite and a catheterization lab, allowing individuals to undergo more risky procedures in a safe environment under anesthesia,” Patterson said. “It’s a multi-dimensional approach to cardiac care. Part of the procedure is catheter based, the rest is a surgical procedure.”
The hybrid approach allows for participation by several physicians, including heart surgeons and neurosurgeons monitoring blood flow to the brain, he said.
Patterson said Ascension Providence could not pinpoint how the $3.5 million would be used, but said it would allow the hospital to continue serving a client base that trusts their heart hospital and appreciates improvements already undertaken, including less-invasive procedures.
“More people can remain in Waco for their heart care,” Patterson said. “We have added two new cath labs and modernized three others. We have expanded the number of beds in our inpatient tower. Now we’re ready to move to the next step, to cardiology technology and less-invasive procedures. New ways to treat, allowing people to live longer.
“It’s amazing how this family has stepped up,” he said of the Ratliffs.
Patient demand and volume has increased for operations including TAVR, short for Transcatheter Aortic Heart Valve Replacement, which allows doctors to replace diseased aortic valves in patients too weak for open-heart surgery; and for Watchman a one-time implant procedure that mitigates atrial fibrillation, a heart arrhythmia that increases stroke risk.
Patterson said designing the hybrid operating room is well underway, and the hospital faces a three-year window of opportunity to make it a reality.
“We could start as early as next year,” he said.
Patterson, who became president in February 2018, said giving time, talent and monetary gifts to Ascension Providence is nothing new to the Ratliffs.
“They’ve made donations in the past, but nothing of this size,” he said.
“It is imperative for Ascension Providence to keep up with the advancements in every area, in order to offer what other hospitals in larger cities do and keep our family and friends close to home for care,” Margaret Ratliff said in the press release. “We are very aware just how blessed we are to have Ascension Providence in Waco, and we are proud to be involved in supporting their endeavors to make it even better.”
Margaret Ratliff serves on the Providence Foundation board.
