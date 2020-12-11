Ascension Providence gets $3.5 million gift for heart care

“More people can remain in Waco for their heart care,” Patterson said. “We have added two new cath labs and modernized three others. We have expanded the number of beds in our inpatient tower. Now we’re ready to move to the next step, to cardiology technology and less-invasive procedures. New ways to treat, allowing people to live longer.

“It’s amazing how this family has stepped up,” he said of the Ratliffs.

Patient demand and volume has increased for operations including TAVR, short for Transcatheter Aortic Heart Valve Replacement, which allows doctors to replace diseased aortic valves in patients too weak for open-heart surgery; and for Watchman a one-time implant procedure that mitigates atrial fibrillation, a heart arrhythmia that increases stroke risk.

Patterson said designing the hybrid operating room is well underway, and the hospital faces a three-year window of opportunity to make it a reality.

“We could start as early as next year,” he said.

Patterson, who became president in February 2018, said giving time, talent and monetary gifts to Ascension Providence is nothing new to the Ratliffs.

“They’ve made donations in the past, but nothing of this size,” he said.