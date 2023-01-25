Ascension Providence in Waco facing layoffs, though details remain scant

Ascension Texas, already involved in contentious negotiations with a large insurance provider, is eliminating jobs around the state, including at Ascension Providence in Waco.

Ascension has not said how many positions it will terminate, nor has it commented on job descriptions or the geographical breakdown of layoffs. A person familiar with the situation said Ascension Providence would suffer staff reductions, but could not provide a number. A statement from Ascension Texas says the health care system tried to “minimize the impact on patient care at the bedside and we focused primarily on non-clinical support roles.”

Ascension Texas has hospitals in Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Kyle and Waco, with a wider distribution of clinics and other operations. Ascension Providence is the second-largest employer in Greater Waco, with 2,518 people on its payroll, behind only Baylor University’s 5,698 employees and ahead of Waco Independent School District’s 2,373, according to a list of major employers from the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. According to the chamber listing, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest has 2,283 employees.

The statement from Ascension Texas says, “The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant operational toll on health systems across the country, and Ascension Texas is no exception.

“We continue to evolve how we deliver care in this challenging environment and further align our strategies and structure to best support patient care initiatives in order to ensure the long-term strength of our organization as we continue to deliver compassionate, personalized care to all.”

Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber’s senior vice president for economic development, said Wednesday she knew nothing about the layoffs.

“Regarding Waco’s employment environment, Waco’s labor market remains strong,” Collins said by email. “We continue to see growth in the civilian labor force, the number of individuals employed, and an unemployment rate below the national and state levels.”

Calls to Ascension Providence’s executive office in Waco were referred to media relations for Ascension Texas.

McLennan County Medical Society board President Dr. Adam Falcone could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

Ascension, a nonprofit health system under which Ascension Texas operates, is based in St. Louis and includes 139 hospitals in 19 states. The New York Times in December published an unflattering series of articles about Ascension, suggesting it eliminated positions to improve its bottom line.

Ascension responded in a statement, saying, “Ascension is deeply committed to providing a positive workplace culture for our nurses, as well as other clinicians and associates. Doing so is not only an inherent aspect of valuing the dignity of our colleagues, but a well-functioning and supported workforce improves the quality of care we provide to the communities we serve.

“Unlike what the New York Times has indicated that it was told, the reality is that Ascension’s hospital staffing levels — particularly bedside nursing staffing — increased in the years leading up to the pandemic and continue to exceed levels maintained by the majority of our peers,” Ascension said.

Ascension Providence in December was named “Large Employer of the Year” by the Texas Workforce Commission during ceremonies in Dallas. It was nominated by the local Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas.

Ascension Texas also continues to spar with insurance provider Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas over new coverage rates. If the impasse is not resolved by Feb. 1, thousands of Texans could lose many in-network options at Ascension health care facilities. Falling outside a health insurance provider’s network can lead to higher deductibles and higher out-of-pocket expenses.

In a statement earlier this month, Blue Cross and Blue Shield said it “is willing to pay fair rates, but our members should not expect to supplement shortcomings Ascension is having in other states.” It knocked Ascension Texas for rapid expansion in recent years, saying it contributed to rising costs.