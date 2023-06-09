Ascension Providence Hospital acknowledged Tuesday a data breach in early March affecting information stored the hospital’s "legacy website," Providence.net.

Hospital leaders do not believe any information was removed from the affected systems or that it has been misused or shared, according to a statement from Ascension. Ascension networks and medical record systems were not affected, according to the statement.

Ascension notified affected individuals and provided complimentary credit and identity theft protection services to those who had Social Security numbers, credit card information or insurance numbers affected. Impacted information includes demographic data such as name, address, email address, phone number, insurance information, social security number, tax identification number, or other clinical information that was provided via Providence.net. The site was hosted by Vertex, a third-party vendor, according to the statement.

"We reviewed our processes for vendor hosted websites and shut down the affected sites, creating new ones hosted by Ascension, as well as reviewed the type of information collected on these sites," the statement says.

Vertex also notified law enforcement about the event and continues to cooperate. Hospital leaders filed regulatory reports required by law and they also recommended patients and clients review credit and identity theft protection measures, according to the statement.