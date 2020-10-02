Ascension Providence to remain in-network for Scott and White Health Plan

Ascension Providence and the Scott and White Health Plan are back together again, having worked out a compromise over insurance coverage.

"Ascension Providence and Ascension Medical Group Providence are pleased to announce Scott and White Health Plan members will continue to have in-network access to Ascension Providence providers, healthcare clinics and all specialty care services," according to a joint press release Friday. "Earlier this year, we announced that Ascension Providence would be exiting the Scott and White Health Plan network at the end of 2020, and since the announcement, we have listened to responses and concerns from patients and members, and we will no longer be terminating the agreement."

The announcement earlier this year that the major local health care entities were breaking off their relationship created ripples across the marketplace. That rift apparently has been mended.

"The health and safety of our community, patients and members is always our top priority, and has continued to be our priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," the press release states. "The opportunity for individuals to continue assessing care with providers through Scott and White Health Plan maximizes wellness and improves healthcare outcomes for our community."