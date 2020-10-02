Ascension Providence to remain in-network for Scott and White Health Plan

Ascension Providence and the Scott and White Health Plan are back together again, having worked out a compromise over insurance coverage.
"Ascension Providence and Ascension Medical Group Providence are pleased to announce Scott and White Health Plan members will continue to have in-network access to Ascension Providence providers, healthcare clinics and all specialty care services," according to a joint press release Friday. "Earlier this year, we announced that Ascension Providence would be exiting the Scott and White Health Plan network at the end of 2020, and since the announcement, we have listened to responses and concerns from patients and members, and we will no longer be terminating the agreement."
The announcement earlier this year that the major local health care entities were breaking off their relationship created ripples across the marketplace. That rift apparently has been mended.
"The health and safety of our community, patients and members is always our top priority, and has continued to be our priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," the press release states. "The opportunity for individuals to continue assessing care with providers through Scott and White Health Plan maximizes wellness and improves healthcare outcomes for our community."
Scott and White Health Plan has 220,000 members in a 77-county service area in Central, East, North and West Texas, according to its website. Several McLennan County employers provide insurance through Scott and White Health Plan.
"Ascension Providence's agreement with Scott and White Health Plan ensures continuity of care with the providers they know and trust," Ascension Providence President Philip Patterson said in the press release. "We are pleased to continue a long tradition of providing high-quality care for the Waco community, giving them the confidence to seek Ascension Providence's networks of care when they need to, especially during the uncertainties of this pandemic."
Ascension Providence first announced in June last year it would no longer be in-network for the Scott and White Health Plan, but the entities reached an agreement in the following months to stick together through the end of this year. Friday's announcement does not include an expiration date for Ascension Providence remaining in-network for Scott and White Health Plan.
"After more than 10 years of working together, we are pleased to continue including Ascension Providence hospitals and physicians in our network," Scott and White Health Plan CEO Jeff Ingrum said in the press release. "Scott and White Health Plan remains committed to offering health insurance products that include providers and facilities throughout the region."
