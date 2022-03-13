Ascension Providence touting robotic system helping to replace damaged knees

Arthur Frederick, 71, said he did not suffer the grinding pain some experience before needing knee replacement surgery. His legs felt tired, and he would awaken to the sensation his left knee cap was "dislocating."

In fall 2020, things got drastically worse for the Leroy resident.

"One morning I got out of bed, and my left leg was twisted. I could hardly walk for almost a month," Frederick said.

An appointment with Dr. Nolan Malthesen and an X-ray technician revealed his knees were shot. They were far worse than Frederick thought, and he wondered why. He worked as an electrical engineer with Motorola, so his knees hardly took a beating.

Malthesen said many factors may take a toll on knees: excessive impact, such as that possibly produced while running; the size of a person; longstanding injury; and natural alignment, being bow-legged or knock-kneed.

"The end result is arthritis," Malthesen said. "The problem may start with an injury or long-term use, but it results in the wearing away of cartilage."

Replacing knees is not cutting-edge. The first knee replacement surgery was performed in 1968. More than 600,000 people undergo the procedure in the United States each year. But a robotic surgery system called Robotic Surgical Assistant has become a valued addition Ascension Providence.

An explainer provided by the hospital system says ROSA causes less bleeding and less scarring, and offers more accuracy in "setting" the knee, which may shorten recovery and physical therapy times. Frederick signed up for ROSA, and was able to undergo surgeries to replace both knees two months apart.

Frederick said he agreed to surgery with mixed emotions. His father received new knees in the 1980s, "and he was never happy with them."

Steroid shots gave Frederick temporary relief, and the COVID-19 pandemic put elective surgery on hold several months. Frederick kept in touch with his doctor, who persuaded him to go robotic when conditions allowed.

"My knees are pretty much totally usable now," Frederick said by phone. "I'm still developing muscle. I can't kneel on them. There is popping when I get fatigued, but I think that will ease."

Malthesen said despite its name, robots never touch anything sharp during surgery. Instead data points specific to the patient are fed into a computer, allowing the surgeon to make precise cuts, including saw cuts to the bone.

Surgeons traditionally rely upon experience and feel when poised to proceed. The computer provides objective feedback on positioning the knee in relation to the cutting instrument and to the surgeon's hand, Malthesen said.

But the surgeon does not play second fiddle to the machine. Malthesen said the computer is only as good as the information entered into it.

If all goes as planned, the new knee can more readily return to function. There is less scar tissue. The implanted knee is not "fighting" against its surroundings. There is less chance the implant is too tight or too loose, a condition usually remedied with therapy, but nonetheless not ideal.

"As always we're trying to perform surgeries better and more reproducible, with fewer outliers," Malthesen said. "I know attempts to implement robotics in knee and hip replacement surgery have been going on a long time. I'm not entirely sure why it's more applicable now, but there are advancements in medicine all the time. If you have the opportunity to use them, use them."

Robot-assisted hip replacement surgery still has a ways to go, though it is proceeding toward national acceptance. Patients rely more on soft tissue to maintain balance following hip replacement, Malthesen said.

He said Ascension Providence gets knee implants from Zimmer Biomet, which also provides the robotic system it uses. He said the robot is a loaner for now, but could not speak to future financial arrangements.

Using robotics may add 10 to 15 minutes to replacing a knee, though Malthesen said he is shaving time with repetition. The procedure lasts less than 90 minutes, and Ascension Providence may take either an inpatient or outpatient approach. Malthesen said patients using robotics do not pay higher medical bills, and rehab time is reduced if affected at all. Rehab typically lasts six weeks, and driving with a knee implant is possible in four weeks.

Total knee replacement costs $35,000 or more, according to health.costhelper.com. Frederick is on Medicare, while his wife receives retirement benefits as a former teacher. He said he was pleasantly surprised by his total bill, having paid less than $1,000 per knee.

The timing of knee replacement surgery can prove challenging.

Cut too early in life, and the patient may require another medical intervention down the road, Malthesen said. Wait too long and the patient suffers.

"There are people who put up with things years and years. The deformity is so bad, the pain is so bad … you would be amazed," he said.

He said he and other physicians at Ascension Providence divide the workload, performing knee replacements on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The procedure begins as early in the day as possible and requires the presence of a surgery team and an anesthesiologist, Malthesen.

Down the road, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest performed its first robot-assisted orthopedic surgery in April 2021, and has carried out more than 400 such procedures since then, spokesperson Megan Snipes in an email message.

