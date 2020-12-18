Ascension Providence workers getting COVID-19 vaccinations describe challenges of unpredictable virus

Julie Loudamy's reasons for signing up early for the COVID-19 vaccine extend beyond the 12 days of fever, eight weeks of fatigue and still-diminished senses of taste and smell the disease already brought her. As a nurse practitioner at Ascension Providence providing pulmonary care, she is more worried about the people around her.

More than 80 frontline workers at Providence got vaccinated against the coronavirus Thursday, the day the hospital received 975 doses, and the process continued Friday as employees administered the first of two shots required for the Pfizer-developed vaccine to their co-workers.

Also Friday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval to a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc., a week after similar approval for Pfizer's. Moderna's offering also requires a second shot a few weeks after the first, but does not require the same deep-freeze storage as Pfizer's. Vials of Moderna-developed vaccine are expected to reach providers by Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Loudamy, a nurse practitioner for the pulmonary critical care group at Providence, said she did not require hospitalization when she fell ill with COVID-19, but it was the sickest she has ever been. The worst of it also was followed by several weeks of "brain fog," she said.