Ascension Providence workers getting COVID-19 vaccinations describe challenges of unpredictable virus

Julie Loudamy's reasons for signing up early for the COVID-19 vaccine extend beyond the 12 days of fever, eight weeks of fatigue and still-diminished senses of taste and smell the disease already brought her. As a nurse practitioner at Ascension Providence providing pulmonary care, she is more worried about the people around her.
More than 80 frontline workers at Providence got vaccinated against the coronavirus Thursday, the day the hospital received 975 doses, and the process continued Friday as employees administered the first of two shots required for the Pfizer-developed vaccine to their co-workers.
Also Friday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval to a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc., a week after similar approval for Pfizer's. Moderna's offering also requires a second shot a few weeks after the first, but does not require the same deep-freeze storage as Pfizer's. Vials of Moderna-developed vaccine are expected to reach providers by Monday, according to the Associated Press.
Loudamy, a nurse practitioner for the pulmonary critical care group at Providence, said she did not require hospitalization when she fell ill with COVID-19, but it was the sickest she has ever been. The worst of it also was followed by several weeks of "brain fog," she said.
“We all have this Superman kind of complex: We think that we’re not going to get it and if we do we’re going to be OK,” Loudamy said. “That may be true for a large part of the population, but the one fact we do know is this is a very unpredictable virus. We never know who’s going to get critically ill.”
She spends most of her work week caring for critical COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and said the illness is unpredictable, punishing, and unlike anything she has seen in her more than 15 years at Providence.
“The way patients present is very different from patient to patient," she said. "Typically with an illness we see a very predictable course, and that is not the case with COVID-19. When patients are sick enough to be in the ICU, it’s a marathon for them to get better, not a sprint.”
She said when the virus spreads between family members, it is impossible to tell who will get the sickest.
Dr. Maydee Rosario-Reglero, a pulmonologist, agreed with Loudamy. She said she spends most of her day treating the sickest COVID-19 patients, who need ventilators and other help to continue breathing.
“In 20 years that I’ve practiced, it’s the most difficult disease I’ve encountered because it’s so unpredictable. There’s no pattern to it,” Rosario-Reglero said. “We’ve had patients in their 30s. We’ve lost patients in their 40s. We’ve had patients in their 90s that do well.”
She said she is worried for her colleagues heading into the next major holiday, especially nurses and respiratory therapists. She said she has watched the virus claim too many lives to put off getting the vaccine.
“We’ve got to do something,” Rosario-Reglero said. “Two of my partners had it, and their whole lives were affected, their whole families were affected.”
Maria Castillo, part of the environmental services staff that cleans the hospital, said as more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, her position in the emergency department has become more hectic.
“Everything changed,” Castillo said. “But like I said, with communication I think everything is going to be OK. It’s a little bit faster in every department, but every day people are doing what they’re supposed to do."
The number of people hospitalized in Waco with COVID-19 hit a new high Friday, with 124 patients. Of the 124 hospitalized, 78 are residents of McLennan County and 11 are relying on ventilators.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District also reported Friday that five more residents of the county had died because of the disease, bringing the local death toll to 248 residents. The health district also reported 140 new cases Friday, bringing the active case count to 1,052 and cumulative total to 17,087.
Providence's director of nursing Sunny Deeds said the hospital has been planning for weeks for the arrival of vaccines. About 20 volunteers cover each vaccine clinic, and schedules for new clinics fill up as soon as they are posted.
Deeds said the volunteers will enter each vaccine recipient’s information, along with details including the lot number tied to the dose they receive, into a Texas Department of State Health Services system used to store immunization records.
“It’s important because if we started to see any reactions then we’d want to link it back to that lot number, because that’s the batch in which they were made,” Deeds said.
After receiving the vaccine, patients remain for 15 minutes of observation to make sure they are not having an adverse reaction. Deeds said so far, the hospital has not seen any.
Ascension Providence President Philip Patterson said the vaccine is only 60% effective after the first dose and 95% effective after the second.
“We’re trying to put those who are at greater risk or those who are taking care of our patients in the best position to get this vaccine first,” Patterson said.
The combined size of Ascension Health's hospitals, including Waco's Ascension Providence, has helped the system secure COVID-19 medications early throughout the pandemic, and the prevalence of the disease in McLennan County made Providence a priority for some of the first vaccines available in Texas, he said.
“We filed together, we structured our request together, and because of McLennan County’s high numbers we were prioritized within Texas even within our own company,” Patterson said.
A hospital spokesperson said employees are required to get the flu vaccine, but the COVID-19 vaccine is only strongly encouraged, not required. Vaccine availability is expected to be limited to specific groups, including people at high risk for exposure or serious outcomes, into next year, with widespread availability expected by summer.
