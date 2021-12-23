At-home rapid COVID-19 tests in short supply in Waco

An increased statewide interest in COVID-19 testing comes after months of reduced demand following the second major surge in late summer. The Texas Tribune reported Thursday the Texas Department of State Health Services, which tracks COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations, would not be reporting those numbers on its website dashboard during the next two holiday weekends.

“If you look at the level of testing that is occurring, just looking at the last week, we have gotten an average of 100,000 each day for the last seven days," he said. "That is, by far, enough to give us a picture of what’s happening with the pandemic in Texas. When you take a look at the cases, combined with the positivity rate, it gives us a real good indication of what’s going on. We’re seeing cases go up a lot. We’re seeing the positivity rate go up a lot.”