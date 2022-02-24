Atmos Energy donation to aid MCC food pantry

Atmos Energy recently donated $5,000 to the McLennan Community College Foundation to help support Paulanne’s Pantry, the MCC food pantry.

“This gift will do so much to help us serve students who are working hard to support themselves or a family while they attend college,” said foundation Executive Director Kim Patterson.

“Hunger is a real issue on college campuses, especially at community colleges where many students live perilously close to the edge of financial security. We are incredibly grateful to Atmos Energy for their commitment to support our students.”

Thanks to its supply partnership with the Central Texas Food Bank, the gift will enable MCC’s pantry to provide meals for up to 200 students, according to Completion Center Associate Director Natalie James.

Students who access the pantry are typically limited to one visit per month and are provided with coaching to help with accessing other community resources. Each pantry visit provides enough food for three meals for a family.