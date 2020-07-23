Attorney to receive O'Connor Award

Josh Borderud, director of clinical programs at Baylor University Law School, has been selected to receive the prestigious Sandra Day O’Connor Award for Professional Service from the American Inns of Court.
The Sandra Day O’Connor Award for Professional Service is awarded each year to honor an American Inns of Court member in practice for 10 or fewer years for excellence in public interest or pro bono activities.
The award will be presented at the American Inns of Court Celebration of Excellence Dinner, hosted by Chief Justice John Roberts at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. The event is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 31.
At Baylor Law, Borderud serves as the supervising attorney for the Veterans Clinic, the Trial Advocacy Clinic and the Estate Planning Clinic.
“Josh is the embodiment of Baylor Law’s commitment to service and the values promoted by the American Inns of Court,” said Baylor Law Dean Brad Toben, who added, “from his time as a student where he was instrumental in the creation of the Baylor Public Interest Legal Society to his current civic involvement and leadership in the legal community, Josh selflessly serves those in need and cheerfully models and promotes this life of service to our students and others in the legal profession.”
Borderud said he is honored by the recognition.
“The work of mentoring law students in service to others is a joy,” he said. “I am grateful to the American Inns of Court for validating the good work of our students who serve those in need through the legal clinics.
“A great deal of credit for this recognition should go to the Baylor Law administration, faculty and staff for their enduring support of our clinical programs. I owe a large debt of gratitude to Professor Bridget Fuselier and Professor Tom Featherston for their vision, commitment and guidance, and to Judge Gary Coley and Judge Christopher Taylor for their abiding partnership with our clinics. Finally, our work would not be possible without the support of the Texas Access to Justice Foundation and the Cooper Foundation.”
After graduating from Baylor Law in 2009, Borderud began his legal career as a prosecutor in Milam County. As an assistant district attorney, he prosecuted criminal cases and served as legal adviser to the county judge.
He later joined the Waco law firm of Pakis, Giotes, Page & Burleson P.C. as a civil litigator. While in private practice, he was named the Outstanding Young Lawyer of McLennan County and was a Baylor Law Veterans Clinic volunteer.
In 2016, thanks to a grant from the Texas Access to Justice Foundation, Baylor Law hired Borderud as its first full-time clinic director. The Veterans Clinic has been successful in serving the civil legal needs of Central Texas veterans.
He obtained a grant in 2017 from the Cooper Foundation to establish the Trial Advocacy Clinic at Baylor Law School. In 2018 Borderud was instrumental in spearheading the creation of a Veterans Treatment Court in McLennan County that focuses on meeting veterans’ mental health needs and emphasizes rehabilitation over punishment.
He serves as the chair of the McLennan County Law Library Committee and is a past president of the Waco-McLennan County Young Lawyers Association.
Borderud also has been active in civic affairs. He chairs the Waco Plan Commission and serves on the board of trustees of the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center. He is a past president of his neighborhood association, serves as a deacon and Sunday school leader in his church, and is a candidate for Waco City Council, District 3.
He and his wife, Jennifer, have two children, R.C. and Lillie.
