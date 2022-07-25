Authorities: Valley Mills stop uncovers labor trafficking case

The Valley Mills Police Department arrested a driver and released nine people believed to be victims of human labor trafficking Saturday night in a routine traffic stop near the Out of Town Ball Fields.

Police Officer Jordan Williams found “the driver and nine passengers who were crammed inside a 2009 Honda Pilot with dark tinted windows and California license plates” after pulling the vehicle over for a defective headlight around 10 p.m. on State Highway 6, according a Valley Mills Police Department press release.

Williams noticed that that the passengers seemed unusually nervous, the release states. Also, he determined that none of the passengers had identification, or spoke English, the release states.

Concerned for the passengers welfare, Williams continued to investigate and called for assistance. Personnel responded from Clifton Police Department, Bosque County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety.

A Spanish-speaking DPS Trooper who responded to the call indicated she believed the passengers to be victims of human labor trafficking, the release states.

During the investigation, “one of the passengers was determined to be a missing endangered person out of Los Angeles, California,” the release reads.

The driver, Sergio Lopez, 28, was arrested for the traffic offense and was booked into the Bosque County Jail, the release states. By Monday afternoon, he had bonded out of jail, said a jail official, adding that he did not have the bond amount.

“At the time of the arrest, the suspect was also determined to be out of jail on bond from Houston, Texas for an alleged offense of aggravated assault,” the release reads. “He was wearing an ankle monitor.”

Peace officers transported the nine possible trafficking victims to the Valley Mills Police Department offices where the nine received water, the release states. The nine also received victim services information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Immigration Customs Enforcement agents. The Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Unit was also contacted for assistance, the release states.

Federal authorities later transported eight of the possible victims to receive further assistance and services, the release states.

The case remains open and the investigation remains ongoing with the Valley Mills Police Department, the release states.