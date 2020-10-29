Aviation modeler named to hall of fame

Max Blose, longtime aviation modeler and former owner of the Waco Hobby Stop, was inducted into the Academy of Model Aeronautics Hall of Fame.
Blose was presented the honor during a recent event at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club (HOTMAC) at Speegleville Park.
The Academy of Model Aeronautics governs all model aircraft flying and fields throughout the United States and is the world’s largest model aviation association with a membership of nearly 200,000.
Blose served 18 years as president of HOTMAC and helped start the Texas Model Aeronautics Foundation in 2005. He also served as AMA District VIII associate vice president for 18 years.
Blose started building and flying small stick planes in 1945 at age 10. In 1948, he became interested in flying control-line models.
In 1954, he joined the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 495th Missile Battery stationed at Fort Bliss. For two years there he developed and tested the Nike Ajax surface-to-air guided missile.
After the Army, he married and moved to Dublin, where he was a field engineer on a German Klischograph for graphic arts, greeting cards, newspapers and more. He began flying radio-controlled aircraft in 1959.
In 1973 he founded MALCO with Leon York and produced radio-controlled flying kits. But the next year, Blose realized it would be hard to make a living in kit manufacturing. He went to work as a product manager for Marathon Battery Company in charge of nickel-cadmium sealed cells and batteries, gaining even further experience that would help in model aeronautics.
He moved to Waco in 1975 from Hamilton to be closer to work and the club.
He started B&P Associates in 1985 for the service, repair and building of nickel-cadmium battery packs for radio-controlled model planes, standby batteries and full-scale aircraft batteries. Under his leadership, B&P manufactured model kits.
In 1993, he bought the Waco Hobby Stop to revitalize it for the benefit of the miniature aircraft club in this area. He owned it until 2016.
Blose was contest director for all pattern events until 1989, when his son Todd took over. He was instrumental in securing the Greater Southwest Jet Rally to be hosted annually at HOTMAC.
The club’s field lease was in jeopardy in 1995. Blose was key in having the lease transferred to the city of Waco, which allowed the club to retain the flying field and pay less for the yearly lease.
Texas Model Aeronautics Foundation Club members in 2017 named the TMAF flying field near Valley Mills after Blose as a show of appreciation for his lifelong efforts to the radio-controlled hobby and the AMA.
He and his wife, Sally, have been married for 59 years.
