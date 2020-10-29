Aviation modeler named to hall of fame

Max Blose, longtime aviation modeler and former owner of the Waco Hobby Stop, was inducted into the Academy of Model Aeronautics Hall of Fame.

Blose was presented the honor during a recent event at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club (HOTMAC) at Speegleville Park.

The Academy of Model Aeronautics governs all model aircraft flying and fields throughout the United States and is the world’s largest model aviation association with a membership of nearly 200,000.

Blose served 18 years as president of HOTMAC and helped start the Texas Model Aeronautics Foundation in 2005. He also served as AMA District VIII associate vice president for 18 years.

Blose started building and flying small stick planes in 1945 at age 10. In 1948, he became interested in flying control-line models.

In 1954, he joined the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 495th Missile Battery stationed at Fort Bliss. For two years there he developed and tested the Nike Ajax surface-to-air guided missile.

After the Army, he married and moved to Dublin, where he was a field engineer on a German Klischograph for graphic arts, greeting cards, newspapers and more. He began flying radio-controlled aircraft in 1959.