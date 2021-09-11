Axtell mourns “daughter of this community” who urged friends to get vaccinated in last days

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She and Ashley aren’t opposed to vaccinations, she said, but they shared worries about side-effects they had seen reported in one article and denied in another.

“We were like ‘we don’t know what’s true. We don’t know what’s not. We don’t know what’s going to happen five years from now,’” Tawney said.

They agreed they could always wait until more research came out, in part because they were both in their 20s and did not see COVID-19 as that much of a threat to them.

Tawney said at the time, they were making the best decision they could with what information they had.

“We honestly never thought it would happen to anyone our age, let alone one of my best friends,” she said.

Angela and Bill were more concerned. They each had moderate cases of COVID-19 months before and got vaccinated when they became eligible, but they worried for their unvaccinated daughter. The family made a plan. If Ashley got sick, Angela would drive to Bastrop, pick her up, bring her back home to Axtell and care for her until she recovered.

“I’ll be your caregiver for two weeks while you’re under the weather, and then you’ll bounce back and go back to work in Bastrop. No big deal. That was our plan,” Angela said.