Baptist observers, leaders in Waco react to sexual abuse report from Southern Baptist Convention

This Sunday, members of the Southern Baptist Convention may be grappling with written revelations not in the Bible.

The revelations are the findings of how the denomination's top administrators ignored or repressed reports of sexual abusers in positions of authority in its churches, organizations and agencies for nearly 20 years while keeping a secret list of more than 700 Baptist pastors, ministers and other employees who had been convicted of criminal offenses involving sexual abuse.

The findings, in a 288-page report by Guidepost Solutions, an independent investigation firm the convention hired, also details how some of those same leaders of the convention's 86-member executive committee and its legal counsel actively attacked efforts by abuse victims to bring a spotlight to the problem of sexual abuse in the convention, destroying their reputations and careers in the process.

Outspoken Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Albert Mohler said "Southern Baptist must see this report as part of a reckoning that will reveal God’s wrath, but also as mercy each in rightful proportion."

More scathing was the response from former Southern Baptist Convention Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission President Russell Moore, who left the convention last year in part over pushback for his criticism of convention inaction over abuse allegations.

"Crisis is too small a word. It is an apocalypse," Moore wrote in a May 22 Christianity Today column.

He compared actions taken against churches for other matters to inaction related to sexual abuse.

"Who cannot now see the rot in a culture that mobilizes to exile churches that call a woman on staff a 'pastor' or that invite a woman to speak from the pulpit on Mother’s Day, but dismisses rape and molestation as 'distractions' and efforts to address them as violations of cherished church autonomy? ... Anyone who cares about heaven ought to be mad as hell," he wrote.

The Guidepost report released May 22 is the latest development in the denomination's sporadic attempts to address sexual abuse in its ranks, dating back to the early 2000s, but which accelerated after the Houston Chronicle's and San Antonio Express-News' 2019 investigative series "Abuse of Power."

The papers compiled a database of more than 700 Baptist pastors, ministers, youth workers and employees — more than 400 of whom were Southern Baptists or affiliated with the denomination at one time — charged and convicted of sexual offenses between 2000 and 2019. It forms the core of a 205-page database of alleged abusers the convention released this past week, two weeks before its annual meeting June 14-15 in Anaheim, California. Four former church or school leaders in the Waco-area, each convicted of sexual abuse of children, are included in the recently released database.

The convention's executive committee also authorized Guidepost Solutions to create a hotline at 202-864-5578 to report abuse in the convention.

The Southern Baptist Convention counts 14.5 million members in 47,530 congregations. Its doctrine and operation are guided by congregational representatives sent to an annual convention, with day-to-day administration of its agencies and organizations directed by an executive committee. Under Baptist polity, churches are autonomous rather than directed by denominational leaders, with congregations free to choose their pastors and ministers.

Executive committee leaders often cited congregational autonomy as a reason they were powerless to impose directives concerning sexual abuse on churches, according to the Guidepost report.

"It's a major, major story in the history of the SBC," Baylor University history professor Barry Hankins said. "It (The Guidepost report) confirms with details and numbers what we already knew: There's been a problem and it wasn't addressed."

Hankins co-authored "Baptists In America: A History" with colleague Thomas Kidd in 2015. He said the controversy over sexual abuse and its cover-up shows a battle within the convention between "those who want to continue to fight the culture wars and others who want to get back to missions and evangelism." A faction that's "so anti-PC and anti-woke" fears recognizing a problem indicates agreement with the opposing side, he said.

"There's a reluctance to look like you're doing anything at the behest of the #MeToo movement," Hankins said.

A similar reaction happened with Black Lives Matter and protests for racial justice in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, he said. While some white Baptist leaders acknowledged the problem of racism and the need for change in Southern Baptist Convention churches, others quickly pivoted to vocal criticism of Critical Race Theory instead, Hankins said.

The fact that the delegates from churches and agencies who meet annually to vote on convention policy and practice called for an independent investigation of the executive committee is significant and may signal a determination for change, Hankins said.

Locally, several Baptist pastors said sexual abuse in churches must be addressed.

John Durham, senior pastor at Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated Highland Baptist Church in Waco, said the Guidepost report identifies multiple places where actions fell short of Christian standards and values.

“First and foremost, I am so very sorry that churches, pastors, and the SBC convention failed so many who were abused, silenced, disbelieved, and pushed aside," Durham said in a statement. "That is not the way of Christ, and anything short of that requires repentance, Godly sorrow, and action. I can only hope that there is a way forward for the SBC that is covered with humility, listening, and reform."

Several other Southern Baptist pastors in Waco did not return calls for comment. Matt Snowden, pastor of First Baptist Church of Waco, declined to comment because he had not read the report and his church is not affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, but he said the problem of sexual abuse in churches has been a long-running topic of discussion and concern.

"From my perspective, everyone should be broken-hearted and sober about your own vulnerabilities. … It's no time for smugness," Snowden said.

The report has been a long time in coming, said Hannah Coe, pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Waco.

"Women have been pretty hardcore digging in this issue since 2006. It is now 2022," Coe said. "There are women who have lost their jobs and whose lives … have been sacrificed to get to the point just where we can say this (publicly)."

Coe said Baptist congregations can take steps to minimize the opportunities for abuse to happen. They include conducting background checks on their ministers and employees, providing training on abuse, requiring at least two non-related adults present at all children and youth activities and having a policy and plan on how to respond to allegations of abuse.

Often, church congregations do not take the time to do basic screenings and background checks when hiring personnel. Waco Regional Baptist Association Director Tim Randolph said he is often approached by church search committees for personnel recommendations when they are looking for a pastor.

He stresses the need to do background checks on candidates, though the lack of an easily searchable central database can be a problem. And while some churches accept the need to screen prospective pastors, there is often less concern when it comes to choosing music or children's ministers, Randolph said.

Coe said the root of abuse can lie in one's theology.

"The core issue is about what we really believe," she said. "The report is good and cathartic, but it doesn't solve the problem with a core theology that teaches women are lesser than men."

Southern Baptist doctrine includes complementarianism, the belief that God sees men and women as equals, but has designated them to fill different roles in church and family. In both cases, women are subordinate to men. Calvary Baptist Church is one of several Baptist churches in Waco affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, formed in 1991 by more moderate Baptist churches leaving the Southern Baptist Convention.

The Calvary pastor said sexual abuse is an issue concerning all churches and given the prevalence of domestic abuse in the nation, it is likely that most churches have abuse survivors.

"These women are in our churches," she said.

At Baylor University's George W. Truett Theological Seminary, awareness of sexual abuse and the precautions needed to guard against it run through not only classes in pastoral ministry and pastoral leadership, but in the seminary's emphasis on personal spiritual formation and in small student groups to nurture spiritual foundation, Truett Dean Todd Still said.

Also important is the interaction between men and women at the seminary, not only on the student level, but between students and faculty, Still said.

About 40% of the school's 338 students are women and 19 of Truett's most recent 34 graduates were women. Angela Reed serves as Truett's associate dean, and several women teach on the seminary's faculty.

"Female leadership and female instructors give an opportunity to model the kind of professional behavior between men and women ministry colleagues," Still said.

When relationships are built where each partner is respected and valued, there is less chance of abuse evolving.

"Honestly, we acknowledge God can gift women and use women in powerful ways," he said.

The university as a whole has overhauled its approach to raising awareness of, preventing and addressing sexual assault or abuse since announcing in 2016 it had failed to comply with related federal law and requirements, and removing its president and head football coach at the time.

Gaynor Yancey, Truett Seminary professor of congregation and community health, said sexual abuse is not a question of sexuality and temptation, as it is often framed in sermons and church teaching, but one of power and relationship.

"It comes back to what is a minister's basic perception of that other person," Yancey said. "Frankly, what we used to call (pastoral) misconduct is abuse."

She said the late Diana Garland, the social work professor and namesake for Baylor's school of social work, had led pioneering studies on clergy sexual abuse more than a decade ago, finding it far more prevalent than believed and far more serious than the term "misconduct" would imply.

In her pastoral care classes, Yancey teaches students that where and how they sit when interacting with congregants, or whether they ask permission before touching that person, communicates a power dynamic. She leads students through three-person exercises where each student acts as a caregiver, one receiving care and an outside observer.

Seeing service from those three perspectives makes them more aware of the importance of listening, which helps put dignity and respect in that relationship.

Yancey said the Southern Baptist Convention is not alone in grappling with questions of sexual abuse, noting the resignations of several pastors and staff members of non-Southern Baptist churches in recent years. In many cases, those incidents of abuse had been kept secret by pastors or church leadership. In addition to the damage suffered by abuse survivors, church members' trust in their leaders gets harmed as well, she said.

"The fact that there's a coverup says something is wrong. We're going through a reckoning. It's a good thing people are starting to say something. … We're not in a time of silence," she said. "We will come out stronger, but I know we will come out with scars. … God has our best always in store. When we start to interfere with that, we have to do the hard work (to get back to it)."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.