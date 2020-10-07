Bar reopenings in McLennan County will depend on hospital numbers

Gov. Greg Abbott's order to ease pandemic restrictions on Texas watering holes has bar owners in McLennan County watching the local COVID-19 numbers, hoping they can join the party on Oct. 14.
That is the date that county judges may allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity under the order that Abbott announced Wednesday after days of heavy hints. But the order applies only to regions in which COVID-19-related hospitalizations fall below 15% for seven consecutive days, and McLennan County doesn't yet meet that threshold.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said Wednesday that he is poised to issue an executive order to activate another round of reopenings, but hospital trends have tied his hands at least for the next several days.
That qualifier leaves local taverns high and dry, for now.
Pandemic-related hospitalizations reached 15% Sunday within the five-county Trauma Service Area M, according to the Department of State Health Service's COVID-19 dashboard. To meet Abbott's standard, COVID-19 hospitalization rates must remain below 15% until the coming Sunday to return to Texas' good graces.
The service area includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan Counties. Healthcare providers within the region report numbers daily to the Department of State Health Services Commission.
Felton said the seven-day countdown has gone well, with the percentage of daily hospitalizations below 15% since Sunday's spike. But all it takes is one surge above the acceptable percentage rate, and the counting begins anew. Bar owners must bide their time and cross their fingers.
Asked if McLennan County commissioners would have to meet and authorize him to take action, Felton said, "I think it's the county judge's call. It could be that I call it, and they ratify it. It's always good to get others to buy in to your decision. You can say, 'Look at how many I had agreeing with me.'"
Effective Oct. 14, bars in counties that opt in will be able to resume in-person services at 50% capacity, though all customers must be seated while eating or drinking. The governor will impose no outdoors capacity limits on bars or similar establishments, the Texas Tribune reported.
"It is time to open them up," Abbott said in a Facebook video.
"If we continue to contain COVID, then these openings, just like other businesses, should be able to expand in the near future," he added.
In addition to bars being allowed to reopen, businesses currently limited to 50% capacity may now expand to 75% capacity. That includes movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo halls and amusement parks, according to Texas Tribune reporting.
Again, however, the lightening of restrictions is allowed only in counties that "opt in," meaning the county judge rules accordingly and the county commits to enforcement measures. McLennan County can't opt in until its Trauma Service Area M meets hospitalization requirements seven straight days.
"We're almost out of the woods," said Felton.
The judge says he feels for proprietors caught up in mixed signals and daily COVID-19 calculations as they prepare to serve the public.
To try to contain the spread of the virus in bars, the Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance came out with its own proposed guidelines at the end of August. Part of those guidelines included limiting indoor occupancy to 50% of capacity, conducting temperature checks at the door and requiring servers to wear masks. The guidelines also would close dance floors and forbid mingling between groups.
