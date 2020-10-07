Bar reopenings in McLennan County will depend on hospital numbers

Felton said the seven-day countdown has gone well, with the percentage of daily hospitalizations below 15% since Sunday's spike. But all it takes is one surge above the acceptable percentage rate, and the counting begins anew. Bar owners must bide their time and cross their fingers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Asked if McLennan County commissioners would have to meet and authorize him to take action, Felton said, "I think it's the county judge's call. It could be that I call it, and they ratify it. It's always good to get others to buy in to your decision. You can say, 'Look at how many I had agreeing with me.'"

Effective Oct. 14, bars in counties that opt in will be able to resume in-person services at 50% capacity, though all customers must be seated while eating or drinking. The governor will impose no outdoors capacity limits on bars or similar establishments, the Texas Tribune reported.

"It is time to open them up," Abbott said in a Facebook video.

"If we continue to contain COVID, then these openings, just like other businesses, should be able to expand in the near future," he added.