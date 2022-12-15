Barefield elected to National League of Cities board post

Andrea J. Barefield, District 1 councilwoman for Waco, was elected to the National League of Cities board of directors at the organization’s 2022 City Summit in Kansas City, Missouri.

Barefield was elected to a two-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy, governance and membership activities. NLC is the largest organization for cities, their elected leaders and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships.

“The makeup of this body (NLC board of directors) allows us to connect our individual strengths, experiences, and distinctive schools of thought with the bandwidth and resources of the NLC to advocate for and advance our municipalities in a monumental yet sustainable way,” Barefield said. “I’m excited to lend my commitment to truth, vision and voice while representing the city of Waco.”

As a member of the board, Barefield will meet in March, June and November to guide NLC’s strategic direction. Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee and are confirmed by a vote from NLC’s membership at the organization’s annual business meeting.

More than 3,000 mayors, council members and other delegates from nearly every state and the District of Columbia convened for City Summit. Local leaders work to pioneer innovative solutions designed to move their cities, towns and villages forward.